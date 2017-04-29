 LIVE !  :  Steve Smith and Virat Kohli will be looking to outsmart each other yet again. (Photo: BCCI) Live| RPS vs RCB: Samuel Badree Strikes first, Ajinkya Rahane gone
 
Nation, Current Affairs

Dawood has gangrene of the limbs, seen at Javed Miandad's party: report

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Apr 29, 2017, 3:39 pm IST
Updated Apr 29, 2017, 3:40 pm IST
Dawood has had a stroke in the past and frequently visits the Aga Khan hospital in Karachi for treatment, said the report.
Underworld don Dawood Ibrahim (Photo: PTI)
 Underworld don Dawood Ibrahim (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Dawood Ibrahim, wanted for masterminding the 1993 Mumbai bomb blasts, is hospitalised in Pakistan, an unconfirmed report said on Friday.

The 61-year-old Dawood suffered a heart attack and has been admitted to the Aga Khan hospital in Karachi, the report claimed.

However, Dawood’s close aide Chhota Shakeel was reported as saying that Ibrahim was fine.

Instead, Hindustan Times quoted sources as saying that though Dawood visits hospital from time to time, he has not been hospitalised, and is not critical.

According to the HT report, Dawood is suffering from gangrene of the limbs and had a stroke in the past. He visits the Aga Khan hospital frequently for medical rehabilitation.

The gangster was last seen at a party at former Pakistan cricketer Javed Miandad’s house on April 19, the reports said. His daughter Mahrukh is married to Miandad's son Junaid since 2005.

India has for years said that it has proof that Dawood is hiding in Karachi. He is wanted for the 1993 Mumbai blasts which killed over 300 people.

India also believes that Dawood controls part of the Mumbai underworld, which invests heavily in real estate and the film industry.

In addition, Dawood’s ‘D-Company’, which has business investments in Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), is also involved in extortion, peddling counterfeit Indian currency and music piracy.

Interpol has issued a red corner notice against Dawood and many of his associates for their involvement in the 1993 blasts.

Tags: dawood ibrahim, gangrene, 1993 mumbai blasts
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Related Stories

Home Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo: PTI)

India working on bringing Dawood back, pursuing China on Azhar: Rajnath

Earlier last year, the Union Home Minister had asserted that Dawood would be nabbed soon and brought to India.
03 Jan 2017 2:14 PM
Underworld don Dawood Ibrahim. (Photo: File)

UAE seizes Dawood's properties worth Rs 15,000 crore, BJP hails Modi

The UN-designated terrorist is accused of plotting the 1993 serial blasts in Mumbai in which 257 people were killed.
05 Jan 2017 10:34 AM

Lifestyle Gallery

Sand artist Sam Dougadoss creates art on beaches that is inspired from arabic designs and patterns that he visualizes. (Photo: Facebook/SamDougados)

Man creates beautiful art inspired from Arabic designs
Artist Katie Marks uses clay, ceramic and porcelain to make artistic creations out of mugs based of several things like water, skies and more that are absolutely amazing. (Photo: Instagram/Anotherseattleartist)

Artist makes eye-catching mugs that are too good to have coffee in
Art student Monami Ohno uses Amazon delivery boxes to make intricately designed 3D objects to practice for her specialisation in 3D Animation. (Photo: Instagram/monamincb)

Japanese artist uses Amazon delivery boxes to make visually amazing 3D objects
The Suwori tribal festival in Assam is celebrated by locals with traditional elephant fights, elephant races, horse race and tug of war. (Photo: AP)

Assamese locals celebrate the Suwori tribal festival with song and dance
American sand artist Jim Denevan creates exceptional art through geometrical designs that need to be viewed aerially to understand the idea behind them. (Photo: Facebook/JimDenevan)

Sand artist creates breathtaking designs that can only be understood aerially
Russian illustrator Nikita Golubev doesn’t consider dirty cars to be an eyesore. In fact, he treats them as blank canvasses to make beautiful art. (Photo: Instagram/ @proboynick)

Artist 'vandalises' dirty vehicles parked on streets to create art
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Two Indian-Americans among 46 selected for ACE fellowship

American Council on Education Logo (Photo: ACE)
 

Eden Gardens to rename 4 stands after martyred war heroes

Kolkata's iconic cricket Eden Gardens is known for its passionate crowd and electrifying atmosphere. (Photo: AP)
 

Sushant wakes up to Parineeti’s soulful voice; calls her ‘super talented’

Sushant Singh Rajput with Parineeti Chopra.
 

It's official! Salman Khan's Tubelight teaser to arrive in five days

Salman Khan in a still from the film.
 

Your Samsung Galaxy S8 can play two Bluetooth speakers at once

The Galaxy S8 is the first commercially available smartphone to feature the Bluetooth 5 standard.
 

Beware of fake advertisements on Facebook

With social media, especially Facebook, increasing its integration into each person’s daily life, things are to get worse in future if these issues are not taken care by the social media company.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

No 'criminal' offence in making Dhingra report public: Subramanian Swamy

BJP MP Subramanian Swamy. (Photo: File/PTI)

Kupwara martyr Capt Ayush receives a sparkling farewell with military honours

Captain Ayush's parents were inconsolable when the body of the hero reached his home at Defence Colony from the mortuary of the Army Hospital. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

ED must use penal powers 'expeditiously' in money laundering cases: FM

Union finance minister Arun Jaitley. (Photo: File)

Mortal remains of Capt Ayush Yadav, martyred in Kupwara, consigned to flames

From the captain's residence, the mortal remains were taken to Sidhnath Ghat in a truck where he was cremated with full military honours. (ANI Twitter)

Amit Shah begins 95-day nationwide tour by visit to J&K

BJP national president Amit Shah. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham