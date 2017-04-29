Dawood has gangrene of the limbs, seen at Javed Miandad's party: report

New Delhi: Dawood Ibrahim, wanted for masterminding the 1993 Mumbai bomb blasts, is hospitalised in Pakistan, an unconfirmed report said on Friday.

The 61-year-old Dawood suffered a heart attack and has been admitted to the Aga Khan hospital in Karachi, the report claimed.

However, Dawood’s close aide Chhota Shakeel was reported as saying that Ibrahim was fine.

Instead, Hindustan Times quoted sources as saying that though Dawood visits hospital from time to time, he has not been hospitalised, and is not critical.

According to the HT report, Dawood is suffering from gangrene of the limbs and had a stroke in the past. He visits the Aga Khan hospital frequently for medical rehabilitation.

The gangster was last seen at a party at former Pakistan cricketer Javed Miandad’s house on April 19, the reports said. His daughter Mahrukh is married to Miandad's son Junaid since 2005.

India has for years said that it has proof that Dawood is hiding in Karachi. He is wanted for the 1993 Mumbai blasts which killed over 300 people.

India also believes that Dawood controls part of the Mumbai underworld, which invests heavily in real estate and the film industry.

In addition, Dawood’s ‘D-Company’, which has business investments in Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), is also involved in extortion, peddling counterfeit Indian currency and music piracy.

Interpol has issued a red corner notice against Dawood and many of his associates for their involvement in the 1993 blasts.