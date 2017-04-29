Ahead of Turkish President’s visit, Modi seeks Cyprus’ support

New Delhi: Ahead of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s visit to New Delhi that begins on Sunday, India has sent a strong signal that it will not abandon its friends like Cyprus. While Turkey is a close friend of Pakistan, Cyprus and Turkey have an history of animosity after Turkey invaded the island nation in 1974. “India has always stood by Cyprus on all crucial issues. In 1974, India took a firm stand in support of the sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity of the Republic of Cyprus,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in the presence of visiting Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades.

“I know that India has enjoyed a special place in the heart of every Cypriot President. Almost all of them have visited India. So, it is indeed an honour for me to welcome such a great friend,” the PM said. Meanwhile, in a veiled attack on Pakistan in the presence of the Cypriot President, PM Modi said the two countries “agreed that there is an urgent need to decisively act against those states who generate, support, shelter and sustain these factories of violence.”