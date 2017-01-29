Nation, Current Affairs

Jallikattu: Cops clamp prohibitory orders at Marina, blame social media

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jan 29, 2017, 6:45 am IST
Updated Jan 29, 2017, 8:27 am IST
The cops saud assemblies, processions, demonstrations, human chains, and meetings were prohibited around Marina beach.
Chennai witnessed incidents of arson and stone-pelting by a section of protesters following police efforts to make them vacate the Marina beach. (Photo: AP)
 Chennai witnessed incidents of arson and stone-pelting by a section of protesters following police efforts to make them vacate the Marina beach. (Photo: AP)

Chennai: A day after making it clear that Marina beach was out of bounds for any kind of agitation, city police on Saturday clamped prohibitory orders in the surrounding starting midnight to last till February 12, saying despite its warning, the social media messages continued to do the rounds asking youth to congregate in Marina that had witnessed week-long pro-jallikkattu protests that ended in violence.

“In the interest of preservation of peace and tranquility in Chennai and to curtail the nefarious design of anti-socials and anti-nationals attempting to disrupt public peace and order, a prohibitory order under Section 144 of Criminal Procedure Code has been promulgated in Marina,” police said in a release.

Peaceful family visits and walkers on the beach will not be affected by the prohibitory order. Police recalled its Friday appeal asking public not to believe social media messages asking them to congregate at Marina, while warning those spreading such messages of strict action.

“Despite the appeal and warning, messages continue to circulate in the social media requesting the youth and students to congregate in the Marina for various purposes,” it said.

The prohibitory order will cover the areas under the police station limits of Marina, Mylapore, Ice House, Foreshore Estate, Triplicane and Anna Square, the release said.

The police also released a copy of the order issued by Commissioner S George, stating that all assemblies, processions, fasts, demonstrations, human chains, meetings and movement of groups were “prohibited” around Marina beach and surrounding areas. It warned that “anyone violating the order will be prosecuted.”
However, peaceful visit by families, children and walkers for recreation and relaxation will in no way be affected by this order, it said and sought the cooperation of the citizens of Chennai, and “deeply regretted” any inconvenience.

In the prohibitory order issued by him, George said that he had ‘reason to believe’ that anti-social and anti-national elements had infiltrated the pro-jallikattu protests and despite the government fulfilling the demand to conduct the bull taming sport, such persons and miscreants “are trying to spread rumours through the social media,” inviting students and others to congregate at Marina.

They were doing so by “spreading their ideologies against the interest of the nation and the state and may again incite or lead acts of violence, mischief and rioting, that would affect the safety, peace and tranquility of the citizens and would pave the way for damage to public property,” he said.

Further, various forms of protests were not permitted at Marina and surrounding Foreshore Estate area for long, he said, adding, all assemblies, processions, fasts, demonstrations, human chain and meetings were “prohibited.”

“Any person contravening this order shall be subjected to prosecution under the Indian Penal Code,” he said. On Monday, police were restrained while dispersing the protesters from Marina even as many had left voluntarily following police’ appeal, he told reporters.

Even when police came under attack from miscreants, who pelted stones and hurled petrol filled bottles at them, the police personnel only used minimum force to disperse them, he said, adding that more policemen were injured as a result.

Tags: chennai police, marina beach, jallikattu protests, jallikattu agitation, jallikattu ban
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)

Related Stories

For democratic protests, there are several places earmarked by the police.

Chennai police bans protests on Marina beach

Marina is a place for recreation and relaxation and the entire stretch between Light House and Napier Bridge is earmarked only for this purpose.
28 Jan 2017 6:26 AM
Mylapore police registered a case against the 27 accused under various sections of IPC including 307 (attempt to murder). Stating that the petitioners are innocent, he sought the court to enlarge them on bail.

27 accused in Marina beach riots get bail

Vehemently opposing this, city public prosecutor M.L. Jegan submitted that the petitioners set fire to two police vehicles, including a minibus
26 Jan 2017 6:20 AM
Republic Day celebrations fail to attract a big crowd at Marina on Thursday. (Photo: DC)

Marina Beach witnesses very lean crowd for Republic Day celebrations

The low turnout was attributed to the increased police vigil and scanty public transport services.
27 Jan 2017 7:47 AM
Chennai witnessed incidents of arson and stone-pelting by a section of protesters following police efforts to make them vacate the Marina beach. (Photo: AP)

Those still protesting at Marina beach not students: pro-Jallikattu groups

Rajasekar, leader of a pro-Jallikattu group, said they had urged CM Panneerselvam to ensure release of arrested students.
23 Jan 2017 8:44 PM

World Gallery

They came by the busload, from cities in places like Iowa, Louisiana and North Dakota. Some felt inspired to march for the first time, while others were veterans of the annual event.

In pics: The 44th-annual 'March for Life' in Washington DC
Trump had signed an executive order telling officials to begin to 'plan, design and construct a physical wall' along the 2,000-mile (3,200-kilometer) US-Mexico border, making good on a central campaign pledge. A border patrol vehicle sits along the US-Mexico border wall in San Ysidro, California. (Photo: AFP)

What US-Mexico border looks like before Donald Trump's wall
Ethnic Chinese Thais offer flowers before prayers at the Leng Nuei Yee Chinese temple in Bangkok, Thailand. Chinese New Year falls on January 28, this year, marking the beginning of the Year of Rooster according to the Chinese lunar calendar.

New Year: Chinese prepare for the year of Fire Rooster
Donald Trump was sworn-in as the 45th president of the United States, putting Republicans in control of the White House for the first time in eight years. President Donald Trump acknowledges the crowd with Melania Trump, Vice President Mike Pence and his wife Karen, left, and their families at the Freedom Ball in Washington.

From inaugural parade to balls: US first couple displays flawless style
Donald Trump will be sworn in as the 45th president of the United States on January 20, 2017-- capping his improbable journey to the White House and beginning a four-year term that promises to shake up Washington and the world.

Protesters gather in millions as US gears up for Donald Trump's inauguration
A Nigerian air force fighter jet on a mission against Boko Haram extremists mistakenly bombed a refugee camp on Tuesday, killing more than 100 refugees and aid workers and wounding 200, a government official and doctors said. (Photo: AP)

Nigerian air force bombs refugee camp, scores dead
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Padmavati slapgate: SLB's team sends out official statement on the controversy

The film stars Deepika Padukone as Rani Padmini and Ranveer Singh as Alauddin khilji.
 

KJo blasts Twitter troll for insinuating sexual relation with Anurag Kashyap

Karan had acted in Anurag's 'Bombay Velvet'.
 

Trump brings his love for gilded decor to Oval Office

The Oval Office. (Photo: Twitter | @DanScavino)
 

Padmavati lead men, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor, react to SLB attack

Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor.
 

Bikinis are like Malaika’s second skin; never fails to cause envy in our hearts!

Malaika Arora (Pic courtesy: Intstagram/ Malaika Arora Khan).
 

Ravindra Jadeja, wife Reeva Solanki survive accident, take injured to hospital

Ravindra Jadeja, who was driving with his wife Reeva Solanki, hit a scooty from behind, according to reports. (Photo: Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Govt taking decisions without telling us, must follow model code: EC

Chief Election Commissioner Nasim Zaidi, along with Election Commissioners Achal Kumar Jyoti and Om Prakash Rawat, announcing poll schedule for five states. (Photo: PTI)

Will the BJP learn from past mistakes?

K. Eshwarappa and B.S. Yeddyurappa

BU should not compromise on gold medals: Dr MS Thimmappa

Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala presenting certificates to 2017 graduates on Friday (Photo: KPN)

Hyderabad: 4 held for selling ancient trove

Some of the gold jewellery that was unearthed near a temple.

On the contrary: We shall ‘overcomb’

US President Donald Trump. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham