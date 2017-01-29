Nation, Current Affairs

After 50 years in Congress, former Karnataka CM SM Krishna to float outfit?

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jan 29, 2017, 3:37 am IST
Updated Jan 29, 2017, 3:50 am IST
This move would put the lid on rumours of SM Krishna joining any other political party.
Former Karnataka Chief Minister and veteran Congress leader S M Krishna (Photo: PTI/File)
 Former Karnataka Chief Minister and veteran Congress leader S M Krishna (Photo: PTI/File)

BENGALURU: Will former external affairs minister S.M. Krishna spring a surprise by announcing the launch of an apolitical outfit on Sunday?

Amid speculation that the veteran politician, whose career straddles over five decades, might join the BJP and meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 6, sources said he is likely to announce a new entity which could later be converted into a political party.

The leader, however, seems determined to bid goodbye to the Congress and minced no words when KPCC president Dr G Parameshwar and several ministers called on him at his residence late on Saturday in an effort to prevent him from quitting the party.  

While Congress leaders close to the leader's family insisted that he would announce his plans to retire from politics, another close associate told Deccan Chronicle that Mr Krishna would spring a surprise by announcing his new venture.

The contours of this new venture would be announced on Sunday. He reportedly consulted key personalities of the civil society and worked on his next course of action before taking a decision to quit the party.

Sources in the party said he tried to salvage party's image in the state and met Congress president Sonia Gandhi three or four times to give his feedback about the performance of the government.

The central leadership, however, did not heed his advice. Besides, he was also sidelined by Chief Minister, Siddaramaiah, who also ensured that his supporters were not given key positions while appointing chairpersons of state owned boards and corporations.

Mr Krishna was also ridiculed by some party leaders that he got plum posts and should not aspire more. They virtually challenged that his innings had come to an end. "He took this as a challenge. He consulted people from various strata of the society. This is the result of six month's hard work," sources explained.

Miffed SM Krishna calls it quit
Evidently miffed with party leaders on being sidelined, former external affairs minister and veteran Congress leader, Somanahalli Mallaiah Krishna, is likely to announce his retirement from politics on Sunday.

While unconfirmed reports suggested that he would resign from the party, sources close to the leader's family were of the view that he might not resign from the party, but retire from active politics. This move would put the lid on rumours of him joining any other political party.

Mr Krishna reportedly informed Congress president Sonia Gandhi about his decision to retire from active politics. With his retirement, he would cease to be a member of the Congress party.

Sources told Deccan Chronicle that he was upset with Chief Minister, Siddaramaiah, and many of his confidants. During recent appointment of chairpersons to state-owned boards and corporations, his nephew Gurucharan was given the chairman post of Mysuru Electrical Company though Mr Krishna had asked him to take up the responsibility of any good board. Mr Gurucharan, who attended office twice after his appointment, stopped attending office. Mr Siddaramaiah had intentionally ignored the requests of all supporters of Mr Krishna while making appointments to various boards and corporations and this hurt him a lot, sources added.

During his career spanning more than five decades, Mr Krishna, 84, held several key positions in Union and state governments as well as the party. He served as member of the ministries of cabinet of the late Prime Ministers Indira Gandhi and Mr Rajiv Gandhi and Dr Manmohan Singh, Governor of Maharashtra, Chief Minister of Karnataka, Speaker of the Legislative Assembly, and president of KPCC.

A Full Bright who graduated from the Southern Methodist University in Dallas, Texas and The George Washington University Law School in Washington D.C, Mr Krishna was first elected to the Legislative Assembly in 1962, and continued as MLA, MLC or MP till 2014.

An inveterate tennis fan, Mr Krishna played the game even after he turned 80, and often travelled abroad to watch matches at The Wimbledon, French Open, US Open and Australian Open championships.

Tags: somanahalli mallaiah krishna, congress leader
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru

Entertainment Gallery

Bollywood celebrities like Salman Khan, Aamir Khan and numerous other stars were seen at the airport and other locations in Mumbai on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood stars grab eyeballs across Mumbai city
Hrithik Roshan, Yami Gautam, Kangana Ranaut and Sonakshi Sinha were seen promoting their projects on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Hrithik-Yami, Kangana, Sonakshi get busy with promotions
Salman Khan, Sushant Singh Rajput, Kangana Ranaut and other stars were seen at the sangeet ceremony of Radha Kapoor, daughter of Yes Back CEO Rana Kapoor, on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman, Sushant, Kangana attend Radha Kapoor's wedding sangeet
Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Kangana Ranaut and others were seen at an event for the International Customs Day on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shah Rukh, Salman, Kangana, other stars sizzle at International Customs Day
Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor Khan and other Bollywood stars were snapped by photographers in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Deepika, Kareena, other stars step out in their gorgeous best
Numerous Bollywood celebrities were seen outside a restaurant in Mumbai on Republic Day. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shraddha, Arjun, Ileana, other stars celebrate Republic Day with dinner
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Trump brings his love for gilded decor to Oval Office

The Oval Office. (Photo: Twitter | @DanScavino)
 

Padmavati lead men, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor, react to SLB attack

Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor.
 

Bikinis are like Malaika’s second skin; never fails to cause envy in our hearts!

Malaika Arora (Pic courtesy: Intstagram/ Malaika Arora Khan).
 

Ravindra Jadeja, wife Reeva Solanki survive accident, take injured to hospital

Ravindra Jadeja, who was driving with his wife Reeva Solanki, hit a scooty from behind, according to reports. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Woman does wedding photoshoot with ‘pizza’ husband

Christina Wagner, 18 decided to get married to the pizza when she saw her grandmother's vintage wedding dress. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Watch: Serena, Venus show some sister love after all-Williams Australian Open final

Venus and Serena Williams have asserted their dominance over the world of tennis for almost two decades now, winning 30 titles between themselves. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

‘Elusive’ BDA commissioner: Congress MLAs approach Karnataka CM

Siddaramaiah

Election Commission nod for PM’s Mann Ki Baat during polls

Prime Minister Narendra Modi shares his thoughts on his radio address 'Mann Ki Baat'. (Photo: PTI)

With China in mind, Narendra Modi calls Duterte

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: PTI)

UP polls: SP, BSP in tug of war over 20 per cent Muslim vote bank

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav addressing an election rally in Sultanpur. (Photo: AP)

Hyderabad: Doctor had 1,800 followers on Instagram, 3,000 clients

Malkajgiri SOT inspector G. Naveen Kumar said Khan procured ganja from peddlars in Dhoolpet and chocolates from general stores. (Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham