Bhansali slapgate: Congress backs Rajput Karni Sena

Jaipur: A day after filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali was beaten up on the sets of his upcoming film, Padmavati, in Jaipur, the Rajput Karni Sena refused to apologise for the assault and claimed the film crew fired shots in the air, which provoked the organisation’s volunteers.

Bhansali was slapped and his hair was pulled by the activists, who alleged that the film distorts the Rajput history. They also vandalised the equipment set on the shooting location. The Karni Sena has been backed by Congress leader Pratap Singh Khachariyawas, who blamed Bhansali.

“No one should take law into his hands but Sanjay Leela Bhansali is equally responsible for the incident. He can’t distort the history,” said Mr Khachariyawas, who is also party spokesperson.

“Yesterday, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s crew fired shots in the air. That led to the confrontation,” said Lokendra Singh Kalvi, spokesperson of the Rajput Karni Sena, justifying the attack. The spokesperson also refused to apologise and said, “We won’t tolerate distortion of history”

“Does Bhansali have the nerve to go to Germany and make a fiction film against Hitler? Even when Jodha Akbar was being made, I raised objections as one can’t insult our blood-spattered history,” he added. He said his sena has registered a complaint with I&B ministry.