search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Don't want disturbance from any third country in CEPC: China hints at India

PTI
Published Dec 28, 2017, 9:35 am IST
Updated Dec 28, 2017, 9:35 am IST
'CPEC is not directed at any third party and we hope it can bring benefits for third country,' Chinese spokesperson said.
The CPEC, a flagship project of China's prestigious One Belt One Road, links its restive Xinjiang region with Pakistan's Balochistan province. (Photo: Representational Image | AFP)
 The CPEC, a flagship project of China's prestigious One Belt One Road, links its restive Xinjiang region with Pakistan's Balochistan province. (Photo: Representational Image | AFP)

New Delhi/Beijing: China on Wednesday said that its ambitious China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is not directed against India and the project should not be influenced or disturbed by any third country, a day after Beijing offered to extend the USD 50 billion project to Afghanistan.

At the first trilateral meeting of Foreign Ministers of China, Pakistan and Afghanistan at Beijing on Tuesday, China offered to extend CPEC to Afghanistan as the three sides pledged to step-up counter terrorism cooperation and not to allow any country, group or individual to use their soils for terrorism.

 

Besides Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, his counterparts from Pakistan and Afghanistan Khawaja Asif and Salahuddin Rabbani respectively attended the meeting.

When asked about reports that China's plans to extend the CPEC to Afghanistan sparked concerns in India, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said the project extension is not directed at any third country.

She said the project serves the common interests of the three counties.

"This cooperation is not directed at any country and any party. The dialogue and cooperation should not be influenced or disturbed by any country," she said.

Though Hua did not directly name India, she was responding to a question on reports about India's concerns about CPEC, which passes through Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

"We stressed many times, CPEC is not directed at any third party and we hope it can bring benefits for third country," Hua said, referring to India's concerns.

The CPEC, a flagship project of China's prestigious One Belt One Road, links its restive Xinjiang region with Pakistan's Balochistan province.

"It is an economic cooperation programme and it should not be politicised and has nothing to do with territorial dispute," she said, adding that the project will bring the benefit to the third party and the whole region. Afghanistan is a common neighbour of China and Pakistan. They have strong desire to develop economy and improve livelihood. They are willing to integrate into the regional connectivity process and willing to integrate into CPEC," she said.

The three sides have agreed to promote connectivity under Belt and Road Initiative framework and follow the principle of starting from easy and smaller projects step by step to identify cooperation projects for common development, she said.

During the trilateral meeting, a consensus has been reached on eight point plan to bring peace between Afghanistan and Pakistan. The consensus included a security mechanism to enhance counter-terrorism cooperation to fight all forms of terrorist organisations and terrorists, she added.

She said Afghanistan and Pakistan will promote the exchanges between their clerics and avoid the spread of religious extremism.

Under the trilateral framework of the dialogue, the countries should follow the principle of mutual benefit and equal consultation, she said.

She said the three sides have agreed to stay committed to the four goals - support Afghanistan's peaceful reconstruction and reconciliation peace process, help Afghanistan and Pakistan to improve and develop ties, promote joint security of the region, promote regional connectivity, and BRI.

The three sides reaffirmed their commitment to an Afghan-led and Afghan-owned Afghan peace process. Afghanistan and Pakistan have agreed to align their development strategies to BRI and actively explore the trilateral cooperation under it.

China and Pakistan have also agreed to provide assistance to Afghanistan in areas such as public health, human resources, and agriculture, Hua added.

Tags: china-pakistan economic corridor, china calls india third party, no third country intervention, chinese foreign ministry spokesperson, one belt one road
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

See photos: Virat Kohli-Anuskha Sharma, Team India leave for South Africa tour

“(It is) Not difficult to switch on, at all. I was out for something more important that will remain very special for both of us. Switching on back to cricket is not difficult at all. It's in my blood, like it is for every other team member and the team management,” said Virat Kohli as he returns to cricket after a mini-break for marriage with Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma. (Photo: Viral Bhayani / Deccan Chronicle)
 

53 per cent children face one or more forms of sexual abuse, says government

According to Minister of State for Home, 50 per cent abusers were persons known to the child and most children did not report the matter to anyone.
 

2017 year-ender: Emergence of robots

Robots are here to stay and the following examples certainly preview what’s to come next.
 

Botched nose job leaves woman with silicone implant protruding out of her face

The clinic refused to help her when she went back and asked them to correct the damage (Photo: YouTube)
 

Andaz-e-Doodle: Google celebrates Ghalib's 220th birth anniversary

Born as Mirza Asadullah Baig Khan in Agra on December 27, 1797, the bard later adopted the pen name of 'Ghalib'. (Photo: File)
 

Watch: SRK tweaks Jab Tak Hai Jaan poem, Ranbir his ADHM pose for Virat, Anushka

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma at their wedding reception with Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

'Mr Jaitlie' thanks for telling PM never means his words: Rahul Gandhi

Congress President Rahul Gandhi's dig came hours after the Leader of the House Arun Jaitley made a short statement in Rajya Sabha to end the impasse over Modi's remarks against his predecessor made during the Gujarat polls campaign. (Photo: File)

Thirty sixth Cochin flower show to start from Friday

The Agriculture department is organizing an agri clinic which will provide guidelines for those who want to set up gardens at homes. (Representational Image)

Kochi: No second boat yet as visitors increase

Foreigners as well as city residents at a hangout in Fort Kochi ahead of New Year celebrations.

Kerala: Late fund transfer affects utilisation, says Finance Department

“Transfer of funds at the fag-end of the year causes rush of expenditure and lapse of fund due to non utilisation,” the source said. (Representational Image)

Kerala: BJP, CPM to visit clash victims soon

District collector Mir Muhammed Ali
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham