Nation, Current Affairs

BJP’s IT cell finds enemies, attacks and targets them every day, says book

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SANJAY BASAK
Published Dec 28, 2016, 12:16 am IST
Updated Dec 28, 2016, 3:33 am IST
The book also claims that some agencies were "being paid to tweet and trend hashtags that attack anti-BJP parties."
Sadhvi Khosla claims that “the goal was to attack and expose Gandhi family... troll them and mock them.”
 Sadhvi Khosla claims that “the goal was to attack and expose Gandhi family... troll them and mock them.”

New Delhi: Is the Bharatiya Janata Party maintaining an army of trolls to viciously target rival politicians, the Gandhis, journalists and even filmsstars, including the Khans?

A former volunteer of  the BJP’s IT cell, Sadhavi Khosla, has been quoted in a book — I Am A Troll, written by Swati Chaturvedi — as saying that volunteers and employees working in the BJP's IT cell were given a “hit list of mainstream journalists, who needed to be constantly attacked.”

She has claimed that “the goal was to attack and expose Gandhi family... troll them and mock them.”   In the book, Ms Khosla claims that “if there was even an unfavourable mention of Modiji anywhere, BJP’s digital tracking tools would pick it up and the pack of hyena-like trolls would descend”.

When contacted, Arvind Gupta, who was heading the BJP’s National Digital Operations Centre (NDOC) during the 2014 general elections and has been the main target of attack by Ms Khosla in the book, rubbished the allegations.

He claimed that Ms Khosla “never worked for us”, but added that he had once “run into Khosla at a wedding” and that she had “pitched for a project, which she never got”.

While the book has published a photograph of Ms Khosla with the BJP’s candidate from Chandigarh, Kirron Kher, “at her home in a chai pe charcha” during the 2014 elections, another “latest” photograph of Ms Khosla was promptly sent by the BJP to this correspondent, showing Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi flanked by three people, including Ms Khosla. Mr Gupta pointed out that “Khosla works for the Congress in Punjab”.

In the chapter titled ‘The BJP connection’, the author quotes Ms Khosla extensively, who claims that after the victory in general elections, the BJP IT cell “got bigger and new enemies are found everyday to attack and target”.

Ms Khosla further says that “with UP elections coming up, the BJP’s social media cell is expanding”. The book alleges that the “flood of bile Khosla was expected to promote slowly  started getting to her”.

“It was a never-ending drip feed of hate and bigotry against minorities, Gandhi family, the journalists on hit list, liberals... anyone perceived as anti-Modi," Ms Khosla is quoted as saying.

Agencies paid to tweet, trend hashtags: Book
The book claims that Ms Khosla "had even raised her concerns with the pioneer of social media in the RSS and the BJP, Ram Madhav."

After a patient hearing, Mr Madhav allegedly told her, "You have a very apt name for our party, Sadhavi. It goes very well with the BJP. Focus on the positives. These things should be ignored."

With regard to Aamir Khan's remark last year, about his wife's "sense of insecurity" over the "rising intolerance", the book alleges that the BJP's IT cell insrtructed "all the party's social media volunteers to endorse a petition addressed to Snapdeal asking for Aamir Khan to be dropped from their advertisements."

The book also claims that some agencies were "being paid to tweet and trend hashtags that attack anti-BJP parties." One such agency was allegedly paid to tweet against Delhi chief minister and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal "at the rate of Rs 40 for seven tweets."

The famous "chai pe charcha" was conducted digitally through live interactions, to augment the voterbase, and the websites India272.com, namonumber.com were launched. Multiple reports claim that the Facebook page "I support Narendra Modi" has got about eight million likes.

Tags: bjp’s it cell, sadhavi khosla, i am a troll
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Related Stories

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad. (Photo: File)

Mayawati trying to hide her corruption by playing Dalit card: BJP

Ravi Shankar Prasad also termed the allegations levelled by Mayawati against Prime Minister Narendra Modi as baseless and condemnable.
27 Dec 2016 6:18 PM
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi. (Photo: PTI)

Mamata, Rahul hit out at Modi over demonetisation, corruption charges

Rahul and Mamata Banerjee attack demonetisation move and ask for the Prime Minister’s resignation.
28 Dec 2016 12:32 AM

Entertainment Gallery

Numerous celebrities were seen at various locations in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shahid-Mira, Varun, Rani, Shraddha flaunt impressive style
Salman Khan celebrated his 51st birthday at his Panvel farmhouse where numerous celebrties were seen arriving. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Celebs come out in style for Salman's birthday bash
As we are about to welcome a whole new year filled with exciting films, let’s take a look back at the films where women stole all the thunder on the silver screen. This year, we saw women hitting sixes with their power-packed performances in the film.

Yearender 2016: Women who dazzled the silver screen
Numerous Bollywood celebrities were snapped arriving at the Mumbai airport on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Aamir, his Dangal team, Sussanne, Sonakshi set out on their journeys
Alia Bhatt spent Christmas at an orphange in Mumbai, (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Alia Bhatt spends Christmas at orphanage
Several celebrtities from the Kapoor family were seen arriving for their annual Christmas brunch on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Ranbir, Karisma, other Kapoors celebrate Christmas together
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

'Amul girl' may soon make way into your homes through merchandise

The Amul butter girl.
 

Take a look inside Salman Khan's lavish 51st birthday bash

Many inside pictures from the grand birthday bash found its way on the internet.
 

That was quick! Deepika reacts to Katrina-Anushka's 'not a good friend' jibe

Thanks to Deepika, all seems well, or does she believe she has the last laugh with the best of numbers and best of films in her kitty?
 

Virat Kohli pips Steve Smith as Cricket Australia's 'ODI Captain of Year'

Virat Kohli was named skipper of Cricket Australia's ODI team of the year. (Photo: AFP)
 

Hyderabad boy files complaint against grandma for reducing playtime hours

He later took back the complaint after being offered chocolates and assurances (Photo: YouTube)
 

Ravichandran Ashwin feels he could have been a part of Tamil film Chennai-28 II

R Ashwin was recently won ICC Cricketer of the Year and ICC Test Cricketer of the Year award. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Pay property tax promptly: Siddaramaiah

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

Bengaluru: Frenchman who sold his firm to learn Sanskrit

Nicholas Reimen

Bengaluru: Four killed in separate road accidents

Hulimavu traffic police has registered a case against the auto driver, who is currently absconding. (Representational image)

Rs 1,414 crore unaccounted wealth unearthed in Karnataka, Goa

The Directorate has till December 28 conducted 44 search and survey operations (Representational Image)

Nearly 150 million Indians hit by mental illness, says report

Union Health Minister JP Nadda. (Photo: PTI/File)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2016 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham