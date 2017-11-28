'Who killed Ragu?' Anger in TN after techie dies crashing into hoarding

Software engineer Ragupathy Kandasamy, who was back home in Tamil Nadu’s Coimbatore form US to meet his prospective bride, died on Saturday morning after he reportedly crashed his bike into a temporary illegal wooden hoarding set up on a road by the ruling AIADMK for its MGR centenary celebrations. (Photo: Facebook | ragupathy.kandasamy)

Chennai: 32-year-old software engineer Ragupathy Kandasamy, who was back home in Tamil Nadu’s Coimbatore form US to meet his prospective bride, died on Saturday morning after he reportedly crashed his bike into a temporary illegal wooden hoarding set up on a road by the ruling AIADMK for its MGR centenary celebrations. As Ragupathy’s bike hit the structure and he fell from his bike, a truck ran him over.

The engineer, who was to return to the US over the weekend, was not wearing a helmet at the time of the incident. He planned to park his bike at a bus stand and take a bus to a temple.

Hours after his death, a massive outrage triggered on social media with angry users criticising the government with the hashtag, “WhoKilledRagu.”

Someone painted "Who Killed Ragu?" in large, white lettering at the spot where Ragupathy was killed.

Ragupathy’s death has triggered a big political blame game in Tamil Nadu.

The Tamil Nadu government has shrugged off responsibility, claiming that the techie died after being hit by a truck and not because of the wooden arch that was erected by the AIADMK.

Tamil Nadu minister SP Velumani has blamed the DMK for diverting the issue by blaming the government.

The DMK meanwhile has lashed out at the AIADMK, holding them responsible for the engineer’s death.

DMK Working President MK Stalin tweeted that he condemns the lawless government in strong terms.

Under the pretext of #MGRcentenary, the AIADMK govt. continues to blatantly violate the High Court's order on obstructive & dangerous hoardings - now resulting in the death of Raghu, a promising young engineer in Coimbatore. I condemn this lawless govt. in the strongest terms. pic.twitter.com/tkbm9NDlHk — M.K.Stalin (@mkstalin) November 26, 2017

A local legislator, Krishnan K, from the DMK has filed a petition in the high court asking judges to order the removal of all hoardings in Coimbatore and wants action against government officials.

He has also demanded that Ragupathy's family be given compensation.

Another opposition party, PMK has demanded that a case be filed against Tamil Nadu Chief Minister E Palanisamy over the dead of the young engineer.

Veteran actor Kamal Haasan who has been sharply critical of the state government and recently discussed his plans to enter politics with fans also attacked AIADMK after the incident.

“Any government that regards power and fame even at the cost of life will fall. A government that doesn't respect pedestrians won't go too long on palankeen. Banner 'Jis' should realise those who pave way for accidents abet murder," Haasan tweeted.

உயிர்ச்சேதமானாலும் பரவாயில்லை. புகழும் பதவியும் மட்டுமே முக்கியம் என நினைக்கும் எவ்வரசும் கவிழும். பாதசாரிகளின் உயிரை மதியாத அரசு பல்லக்கில் போவது வெகுநாள் நடக்காது. விபத்துகள் நிகழ வழி செய்பவர் கொலைக்கு உடந்தையாவர் என தமிழக Banner"ஜி"க்கள் உணரவேண்டும் — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) November 26, 2017

The structure that Ragupathy crashed into took up space on both sides and police investigators said he was thrown off his bike when it hit a portion that jutted well on to the road.

Activists have alleged that the hoarding on Coimbatore's Avinashi road covered about 30 per cent of motorable area.

On Saturday, the Commissioner of the Coimbatore Corporation ordered the removal of hoardings, which had no permission, calling them illegal.

The state government and the AIADMK are celebrating the 100th birth anniversary of the party's founder and former chief minister MG Ramachandran or MGR on December 3.