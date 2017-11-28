search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Railways suspends senior officer over Vasco Da Gama derailment

PTI
Published Nov 28, 2017, 2:40 pm IST
Updated Nov 28, 2017, 2:58 pm IST
The reason behind the accident can be ascertained after a probe but initial investigations suggest that a rail fracture might be the cause.
Thirteen coaches of the Patna-bound passenger train had derailed near Manikpur Railway Station in Uttar Pradesh on Friday. (Photo: PTI)
 Thirteen coaches of the Patna-bound passenger train had derailed near Manikpur Railway Station in Uttar Pradesh on Friday. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: The Indian Railways on Tuesday suspended a senior section officer in-charge of tracks in connection with the November 24 derailment of the Vasco Da Gama Express which left three passengers dead.

Thirteen coaches of the Patna-bound passenger train had derailed near Manikpur Railway Station in Uttar Pradesh.

Also Read: 3 dead after Patna-bound Vasco Da Gama train derails in UP's Chitrakoot

"A permanent way inspector, also called a senior section officer, Rajesh Verma, who was in-charge of Manikpur has been suspended over the incident pending investigation", railway spokesperson Anil Saxena said.

While the real reason behind the accident will be ascertained only after a probe by the Commissioner of Railway Safety, initial investigations suggested that a rail fracture led to the derailment.

Tags: indian railways, train accident, vasco da gama derailment, officer suspended
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Watch: iPhone X FaceID hacked using 3D printed face, again

Vietnamese cybersecurity firm Bkav, who previously created a mask that was capable of breaching Face ID, has come up with another project that it calls ‘artificial twin’ and demonstrates that it’s very easy to bypass the biometric system on the new flagship.
 

Scientists reveal the best ways to deal with children's fussy eating habits

Children are always fussy when it comes to food, and parents do their best to outsmart, trick or persuade them into eating all foods without bias. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

First ever surgery using a robot will help cancer survivor finally conceive

The woman who wishes to not be identified had her eggs removed at the age of 15. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

13-yr-old entrepreneur from Australia gets limelight at global biz summit, Hyderabad

The youngster started coding when he was in his third standard and is now studying in the seventh. (Photo: Naveena Ghanate)
 

Salman unhappy with condom ad featuring Bipasha, Karan on Bigg Boss, gets it removed

Salman Khan becomes the latest to bring advertisement featuring Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover in the news.
 

Here's how Meghan Markle stays in shape while enjoying her pizza and wine

Megan Markle uses coconut oil for everything from skin to hair and cooking (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

PM Modi kicks off Hyderabad Metro, largest public-private deal in sector

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday inaugurated the Hyderabad Metro Rail Project, billed the world’s largest public-private partnership in the sector, costing an estimated Rs 18,000 crore. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

GES Hyderabad: Ivanka Trump to stress on fuelling women-led businesses growth

In her key note address at the 8th edition of Global Entrepreneurship Summit, Ivanka Trump is likely to stress on ensuring women entrepreneurs have access to capital, access to networks and mentors, and to equitable laws. (Photo: Twitter | @USAmbIndia)

'Attention of world on Hyderabad': PM Modi, Ivanka Trump at global biz meet

Ivanka Trump will deliver the keynote address at the inaugural session, along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: Twitter | @USAmbIndia)

SC dismisses plea to stop 'Padmavati' release outside India

The Supreme Court on Tuesday dismissed a fresh plea seeking to stall the release of 'Padmavati' outside India. (Photo: File)

Rakesh Asthana won't be removed as CBI Special Director, says SC

The Supreme Court dismissed a plea challenging appointment of senior Gujarat cadre IPS officer Rakesh Asthana as a special director of the CBI. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham