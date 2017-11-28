PM Modi kicks off Hyderabad Metro, largest public-private deal in sector

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday inaugurated the Hyderabad Metro Rail Project, billed the world’s largest public-private partnership in the sector, costing an estimated Rs 18,000 crore. (Photo: DC)

Hyderabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday afternoon inaugurated the Hyderabad Metro Rail Project, billed the world’s largest public-private partnership in the sector, costing an estimated Rs 18,000 crore.

The Prime Minister kicked off the service at the Miyapur Metro station after which he took a five-kilometre ride till the Kukutpally station along with Governor ESL Narasimhan, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, Information Technology Minister K T Rama Rao, Union Urban Affairs Minister Harider Singh Puri and BJP leaders Kishen Reddy and Dr K Laxman.

The Prime Minister arrived at the Begumpet Airport around 1.30 pm and addressed party cadres at a special venue there. He addressed workers for a few minutes in both Telugu and Hindi.

Prime Minister Modi has categorically said there will be no discrimination against any state and that the central government would stick to constructive cooperative federalism, respect various states’ needs and aspirations.

Modi said he would remember Hyderabad as it was Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel who merged Hyderabad province into the Indian Union and called Hyderabad veer bhoomi, the land of warriors who fought against the Hyderabad province.

Due to the tight time schedule -- as Mr Modi left soon after to inaugurate the Global Entrepreneurship Summit (GES) -- there was no public meeting to mark the inauguration of the Hyderabad Metro Rail.

The commercial operations of the project that has overcome many hurdles will begin November 29.

Inside the train:

Here is the timeline of the project: