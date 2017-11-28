search on deccanchronicle.com
Kerala 'love jihad': Hadiya's father says 'happy with SC order, wanted her to study'

PTI/ANI
Published Nov 28, 2017, 3:32 pm IST
Updated Nov 28, 2017, 3:32 pm IST
Asked about his stance on inter-caste marriages, Ashokan said he believed in one religion, one god but could not have a terrorist in family.
Hadiya’s father KM Ashokan also refuted the allegations that he abused his daughter. (Photo: ANI)
New Delhi: In the alleged case of love jihad in Kerala, the father of Hadiya on Tuesday expressed happiness over the Supreme Court direction that his daughter should resume her studies.

"We never abused her. I am happy with the Supreme Court. I was worried about her education and wanted her to study. Now I am happy," Hadiya’s father KM Ashokan told the media.

Asked about his stance on inter-caste marriages, Ashokan said he believed in one religion and one god but could not have a terrorist in the family.

Hadiya had converted to Islam and married a Muslim, Shafin Jahan. Ashokan alleges that his daughter was forcibly converted and Jahan was linked to the Islamic State group, which is active in Syria and Iraq.

"Hadiya does not have any idea about Syria, where she wanted to go after getting converted to Islam," Ashokan said. "I cannot have a terrorist in the family," he added.

On Monday, the Supreme Court said that Hadiya should return to her college in Salem, Tamil Nadu, to complete her medical course. Hadiya had joined Sivaraj Homoeopathic Medical College in Salem, but could not complete her studies as she was put under house arrest in May.

The apex court said the college should allow the hostel facility to Hadiya and also appointed the college dean as her local guardian.

The 25-year-old has been in the headlines after she became a Muslim following her marriage to Jahan.

Hadiya said she had married Jahan out of her own will and not forcibly. The top court will now hear the matter next in third week of January.

Earlier, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) had submitted a status report in a sealed cover to the top court in connection with the case.

The apex court has been hearing Hadiya's case after Jahan approached the top court following the Kerala High Court annulling his marriage with Hadiya.

While Hadiya's parents have been alleging that her marriage was a case of 'love jihad' and that she was converted to Islam forcibly, Hadiya has refuted these claims so far.

