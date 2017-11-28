Hyderabad GES to kick off with women entrepreneurship in focus

A panoramic view of the Hyderabad International Convention Centre, where the GES will be held. — Gandhi.

Hyderabad: The city is preparing for two historic events on Tuesday: the launch of Hyderabad Metro Rail, the world’s largest Metro Rail in PPP mode and the inauguration of the three-day Global Entrepreneurship Summit-2017 at HICC. This is the first time the GES is being held in South Asia.

Hyderabad will join the league of cities that have added the metro rail to their public transport. The 30-km stretch that will be inaugurated is the longest metro in the country. Kochi has 13 km, Chennai eight, Bengaluru 6.7 km and Jaipur 9.63 km opened for commercial use.

Both events will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who will arrive at Begumpet airport at 1.35 pm on Tuesday.

Ivanka Trump, the daughter and adviser of US President Donald Trump, who is leading the US delegation to the GES, will arrive in the city early on Tuesday.

The state government has made unprecedented security arrangements for the smooth conduct of both the events. The city wears a colourful look to welcome the dignitaries and delegates attending the events.

The state government hopes that ‘Brand Hyderabad’ will be enhanced globally by both these events and will attract international investors to Telangana.

Mr Modi will inaugurate Metro Rail at 2.15 pm and take a ride on the Metro from Miyapur to Ameerpet (5 km) and back. He will be accompanied by Governor E.S.L. Narasimhan and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.