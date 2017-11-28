search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Hyderabad GES to kick off with women entrepreneurship in focus

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | L. VENKAT RAM REDDY
Published Nov 28, 2017, 12:27 am IST
Updated Nov 28, 2017, 12:27 am IST
Ivanka Trump, the daughter and adviser of Donald Trump, who is leading the US delegation to the GES, will arrive in the city.
A panoramic view of the Hyderabad International Convention Centre, where the GES will be held. — Gandhi.
 A panoramic view of the Hyderabad International Convention Centre, where the GES will be held. — Gandhi.

Hyderabad: The city is preparing for two historic events on Tuesday: the launch of Hyderabad Metro Rail, the world’s largest Metro Rail in PPP mode and the inauguration of the three-day Global Entrepreneurship Summit-2017 at HICC. This is the first time the GES is being held in South Asia.

Hyderabad will join the league of cities that have added the metro rail to their public transport. The 30-km stretch that will be inaugurated is the longest metro in the country. Kochi has 13 km, Chennai eight, Bengaluru 6.7 km and Jaipur 9.63 km opened for commercial use.

Both events will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who will arrive at Begumpet airport at 1.35 pm on Tuesday.

Ivanka Trump, the daughter and adviser of US President Donald Trump, who is leading the US delegation to the GES, will arrive in the city early on Tuesday.

The state government has made unprecedented security arrangements for the smooth conduct of both the events. The city wears a colourful look to welcome the dignitaries and delegates attending the events.

The state government hopes that ‘Brand Hyderabad’ will be enhanced globally by both these events and will attract international investors to Telangana.

Mr Modi will inaugurate Metro Rail at 2.15 pm and take a ride on the Metro from Miyapur to Ameerpet (5 km) and back. He will be accompanied by Governor E.S.L. Narasimhan and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

Tags: hyderabad metro rail, global entrepreneurship summit, ivanka trump
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Related Stories

Hyderabad GES: Ivanka Trump to speak on ‘Be the change’
Hyderabad GES: Film actors try to make their mark


ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

OCD linked to educational underachievement, says study

OCD often starts in childhood/adolescence and can be chronic. (Photo: AFP)
 

Video: Viral footage shows courageous dog saving woman from being robbed

The robber abandoned his plan and was chased away (Photo: YouTube)
 

'Henry' or 'Harry'? Twitterati left confused over the younger prince's name

Harry is a diminutive for many people named Henry (Photo: Twitter/AFP)
 

Argentina: Kid escapes death after getting onto tracks in front of oncoming train

The video footage shows the woman helping her child get down onto the tracks, following which she herself attempts to climb down. (Photo: YouTube Screengrab)
 

Want to use OnePlus 5T’s Face Unlock in the dark? Here’s how you can do it

The Face Unlock works using clever algorithms to provide the maximum security possible, using the front camera alone, despite OnePlus themselves claiming it to be imperfect.
 

Brave officers rescue drunken woman from oncoming train

The dramatic footage shows the exact moment she was rescued. (Photo: Youtube/CGTN)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Ivanka attending GES in Hyd will be Telangana's pride, but Andhra's envy

Telangana will host White House advisor Ivanka Trump for the Global Entrepreneurship Summit-2017 (GES) on Tuesday. (File photo)

Cong claims credit for Hyderabad Metro project; TRS hits back

The much-awaited Hyderabad Metro Rail will be inaugurated by the Prime Minister tomorrow and start commercial operations from November 29. (Photo: PTI/Representational)

Willing to extend Aadhaar-linking deadline to March 31: Centre to SC

The petitioners challenging the Aadhaar scheme have been pressing for an interim stay order on the government's decision to make Aadhaar mandatory for welfare schemes. (File photo)

Hadiya to go to college, no more house arrest; 'feel vindicated,' says husband

During the hearing in the apex court, Kapil Sibal, who was appearing for Hadiya's husband Shafi Jahan, told the SC that she is entitled to make decisions of her life. (File photo)

I-T dept slaps Rs 30 cr tax notice on AAP for undisclosed donations

The Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party terms the I-T department's assessment as bogus and mala fide adding that they have full confidence in law and order. (File photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham