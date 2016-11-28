 LIVE !  :  R Ashwin rocked England with three wickets. (Photo: AFP) LIVE India vs England, 3rd Test: England in trouble, end Day 3 at 78/4
 
NIA gets Centre’s nod to prosecute JeM chief Masood Azhar in Pathankot attack

DECCAN CHRONICLE / PTI
Published Nov 28, 2016, 4:30 pm IST
Updated Nov 28, 2016, 4:33 pm IST
Azhar is accused of masterminding the January 2, 2016 attack on the Pathankot airbase in which 7 security personnel were killed.
Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Masood Azhar (Photo: DC/file)
 Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Masood Azhar (Photo: DC/file)

New Delhi: The Home Ministry on Monday gave permission to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to prosecute Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) chief Masood Azhar and three others in the Pathankot attack.

Azhar is accused of masterminding the January 2, 2016 attack on the Pathankot airbase in which seven security personnel were killed.

Azhar is wanted by India in several terror related incidents, including the Parliament attack case and bomb blast at Srinagar Assembly in year 2001.

