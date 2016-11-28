NIA gets Centre’s nod to prosecute JeM chief Masood Azhar in Pathankot attack

New Delhi: The Home Ministry on Monday gave permission to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to prosecute Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) chief Masood Azhar and three others in the Pathankot attack.

Azhar is accused of masterminding the January 2, 2016 attack on the Pathankot airbase in which seven security personnel were killed.

Azhar is wanted by India in several terror related incidents, including the Parliament attack case and bomb blast at Srinagar Assembly in year 2001.