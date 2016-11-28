It’s time to make Karnataka Congress mukt, says Amit Shah

Bengaluru: Alleging that the Congress government in Karnataka has not implemented any of the 56 programmes launched by the Narendra Modi government, BJP president Amit Shah on Sunday called upon the people of the state to vote out Congress. “The time has come to make Karnataka a Congress-mukt state,” he said.

Referring to the rally that was launched with the beating of drums by all the leaders, he said, “When I asked Ananth Kumar why no lamp was lit? He told me: Mr Siddaramaiah always sleeps. So this is a wake up call. This is a poll bugle inviting the rivals to come for a fight. When Mr Yeddyurappa becomes chief minister in 2018, we will beat the drum again, for the third time,” he said.

Coming down heavily on Congress, SP, BSP, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejrival, he said, “Till November 7, they would ask Prime Minister Narendra Modi, what did you do for containing black money? But the day the Prime Minister announced demonetisation, they were worried about their black money. Look at their faces, they have lost charm.”

He compared the present situation to a flood, saying, “When the flood hits, all the animals run to a safe place. Even opposition parties are facing a similar situation." He showered praises on Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for extending support to the demonetisation scheme.

Listing out the programmes launched by the Modi government, he said, “Outside the country, wherever he goes, the people love him. It is not the love for the Prime Minister, but for the 125 crore people." In the end, he made the people take a vow to root out the Congress government in Karnataka.