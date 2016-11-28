Deposit Rs 600 crore by February: SC to Sahara Chief Subrata Roy

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday asked Sahara Chief Subrata Roy to deposit Rs 600 crore by February 6, 2017. However, in partial relief to the beleaguered boss, the top court also extended his parole but said he will have to surrender if the deposits are not made by the deadline.

In October, the Supreme Court had extended his parole till November 28 taking note of the deposit of Rs 200 crores made by him with Sebi as a condition precedent for his release.

A bench of Chief justice T.S. Thakur and Justices Anil R. Dave and A.K. Sikri had passed this order after senior counsel Kapil Sibal, appearing for Mr Roy informed the court that as per the order passed on September 28, a total of Rss 215 cr had been deposited with the Sebi and that Rs 15 cr could be adjusted towards future installments.