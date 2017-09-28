 LIVE !  :  Virat Kohli-led India have dismantled Steve Smith's Australia a in the first three ODIs. (Photo: AP) LIVE| India vs Australia, 4th ODI: Smith elects to bat in Benagluru, Maxwell out
 
Rescued from ISIS captivity, Father Tom reaches India, meets Modi, Swaraj

ANI
Published Sep 28, 2017, 12:18 pm IST
Updated Sep 28, 2017, 12:19 pm IST
Uzhunnalil thanked the almighty for his rescue from Yemen over a year after he was abducted by the extremist group.
Vatican priest Father Tom Uzhunnalil, from Kerala, met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj after arriving in Delhi on Thursday morning. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)
New Delhi: Indian-origin Vatican priest Father Tom Uzhunnalil, who was rescued from the captivity of the Islamic State group in Yemen earlier this month, reached Delhi on Thursday morning.

He met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj after arriving in Delhi.

Uzhunnalil thanked the almighty for his rescue from Yemen over a year after he was abducted by the extremist group. He was rescued on September 12.

"I am very happy, I thank the almighty for making this day possible. All people who have worked in their own ways, I am grateful," Father Uzhunnalil told the media.

He was reportedly kidnapped on March 4, 2016, by the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant, also known as ISIS, in Yemen, when they attacked a retirement home in Aden run by the Missionaries of Charity, killing 16 people, including four nuns.

