PM Modi, Donald Trump tough message to Pak: Stop terror attacks

AGE CORRESPONDENT WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published Jun 28, 2017, 1:05 am IST
Updated Jun 28, 2017, 1:05 am IST
Pak told to ensure its territory is not used to launch terror attacks on other countries.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump share a joke as first lady of US Melania Trump looks on, at the White House, Washington DC, on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)
New Delhi/Washington: After the United States designated the Pakistan-based Hizbul Mujahideen chief Syed Salahuddin as a global terrorist, India and the US have read the Riot Act to Pakistan, with the joint statement issued by the two countries saying that President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have called “on Pakistan to ensure that its territory is not used to launch terrorist attacks on other countries”.

They further “called on Pakistan to expeditiously bring to justice the perpetrators of the 26/11 Mumbai, Pathankot, and other cross-border terrorist attacks perpetrated by Pakistan-based groups”.

Mr Trump, in his individual comments, said that “radical Islamic terrorism” would be destroyed. The two countries “committed to strengthen cooperation against terrorist threats from groups including Al Qaeda, ISIS, Jaish-e-Mohammad, Lashkar-e-Tayyaba, D-Company, and their affiliates”.

New Delhi also “appreciated” in the joint statement that “the United States designation of the Hizbul Mujahideen leader as a specially designated global terrorist as evidence of the commitment of the United States to end terror in all its forms”.

The two countries also “stressed that terrorism is a global scourge that must be fought and terrorist safe havens rooted out in every part of the world”.

Tags: hizbul mujahideen, pm modi, donald trump
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

 




