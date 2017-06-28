Hyderabad High Court issues notice to Civils 3rd ranker

Hyderabad: The High Court on Tuesday issued a notice to Gopal Krishna Ronanki, ranked third in the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) examination, to appear before it.

A petition has been filed in the court by an advocate from the city alleging that Gopal Krishna got the rank under the Physically Handicapped quota, which was false.

The 29-year-old Mr Ronanki, son of a farmer from Parasamba in Palasa mandal in Srikakula district of Andhra Pradesh, wrote the test in Telugu and was ranked third in the all-India rankings in the civil services examination of 2016, the results of which were announced on May 31, 2017.

He attended the Group-I interview in 2011 and cleared the recent Group-I and Group-II preliminary examinations.

He has been a second grade teacher in Regulapadu MPP School in Palasa mandal of Srikakulam for 11 years and took time off from his job to prepare for the exam.

He told Deccan Chronicle that when he was in the 10th grade, he had fallen from a tree “due to which I have a problem in my right hand and so I always wear a full sleeved shirt”.

He said from then on he has applied in the Physical Handicapped category for every exam, which is not a false claim. “I trust the judiciary and I will surely prove that all these are just allegations against me,” he said.