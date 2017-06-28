Nation, Current Affairs

'Fake' handicapped certificate: Hyd HC serves notice to topper, UPSC

PTI
Published Jun 28, 2017, 11:08 am IST
Updated Jun 28, 2017, 11:13 am IST
The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), which conducts the exam, was also issued a notice in this matter.
 Representational Image. (Photo: File)

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad High Court on Wednesday directed Ronanki Gopalakrishna, who secured third rank in the UPSC exam in 2017, to file a reply on a plea claiming that he had produced a "fake" handicapped certificate for the exam.

The bench comprising Acting Chief Justice Ramesh Ranganathan and Justice Rajani issued notices based on a PIL filed by advocate Murali Krishna.

The court gave three weeks time to the respondents to file their replies.

Krishna, in his petition claimed that Gopalakrishna obtained the top rank in UPSC Civil Services Examination of 2016, by producing a fake orthopaedically-handicapped certificate.

By producing a fake physically handicapped certificate he marched over all the OBC candidates where the cut off marks for selection is 110 marks. But for the fake certificate he would not have been selected, the petitioner contended.

However, when contacted Gopalakrishna denied the claims saying he was thoroughly examined by a panel of doctor appointed by UPSC which declared that his right hand has problem and the extent of disability is 59 per cent as certified by the Andhra Pradesh government.

Gopalakrishna, who is currently working as teacher said he was successful in the UPSC selection by meeting all the criterion set by the Commission.

