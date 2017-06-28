Nation, Current Affairs

3 Hurriyat (G) leaders detained by police for funding unrest in Kashmir valley

ANI
Published Jun 28, 2017, 9:25 am IST
Updated Jun 28, 2017, 9:25 am IST
The leaders will be interrogated by the NIA in Delhi over the involvement in funding the unrest.
The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Wednesday detained three Hurriyat (G) leaders on the direction of the National Investigative Agency. (Representational Image)
 The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Wednesday detained three Hurriyat (G) leaders on the direction of the National Investigative Agency. (Representational Image)

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Wednesday detained three Hurriyat (G) leaders on the direction of the National Investigative Agency (NIA).

These leaders are to be interrogated by the NIA in the national capital over their alleged involvement in receiving funds from Pakistan to sponsor unrest in the Kashmir Valley.

The three leaders detained have been identified as Ayaz Akbar, Altaf Shah and Mehraj-ud-Din Kalwal.

Earlier in the month of June, the NIA initiated raids at 23 places in Kashmir, Delhi and Haryana in connection with funding received from Pakistan for terror and violence in the Valley.

The agency conducted search at the residences and offices of the separatist leaders.

Tags: j&k separatists, hurriyat leaders, national investigative agency
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar

 




Related Stories

Kashmiri separatist leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani. (Photo: AP)

NIA orders inquiry into Hurriyat funding by LeT's Hafiz Saeed, Pak terrorists

The team will probe into the nuances of funding which are mostly made for activities including stone pelting and damage of public property.
19 May 2017 1:41 PM
Around eight hawala dealers and traders in the national capital were also raided, sources told ANI. ((Photo: Representational/File)

Srinagar: NIA raids against Hurriyat leaders enters Day 2

The agency conducted search at the residences and offices of the separatist leaders.
04 Jun 2017 1:03 PM
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Facebook crosses 2 billion active monthly users

Facebook's growth has increasingly come from outside the US, Canada and Europe.
 

This ‘ungli’ is at society that's asking us to repress our voice: Ekta Kapoor

The entire cast of the film at the trailer launch in Mumbai.
 

What is MST and how does it make Samsung Pay unique?

All MST does is to make the PoS machine think that the Samsung Pay user has actually swiped a physical card to make a transaction.
 

Ravi Shastri to apply for India head coach job after Anil Kumble's exit

Virat Kohli, who had differences with former India coach Anil Kumble, has enjoyed solid relationship with Ravi Shastri, who worked as Team India director before Kumble was appointed as India coach. (Photo: PTI)
 

My son will have fond memories of sitting on MS Dhoni’s lap: Sarfraz Ahmed; video

When asked about the photo of MS Dhoni holding his son Abdullah, Pakistan skipper Sarfraz Ahmed said, “Once he (Abdullah) grows up, he would have fond memories of him sitting on the lap of on one of the greats of the game.” (Photo: AP / AFP)
 

NASA Cassini probe captures Saturn's dawn in stunning image

The view was obtained at a distance of about one million kilometers from Saturn. (Photo: NASA)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Mumbai: Post Wannacry, ransomware hits ops at container port

The JNPT official explained that JNPT is trying to help the company, but there is little that others can do as the problem is with the systems. (Photo: Twitter/Deepika Verma)

Mumbai: Murder case registered in jail inmate Shette's death case

Indrani has moved a special CBI court alleging that she was beaten up by the jail officials after the protest over Shette's death. (Photo: File)

Delhi: Golf club incident example of 'racial discrimination', says Kiren Rijiju

Union minister Kiren Rijiju (Photo: PTI/File)

Prez poll: Oppn candidate Meira Kumar to file nominations tomorrow

Former Lok Sabha speaker Meira Kumar (Photo: File/PTI)

US statement says 'Indian-administered J&K'; Cong slams PM for being mum

AICC chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham