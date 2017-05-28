Sunanda Pushkar case: Plea to open room 345

New Delhi: Delhi police commissioner Amulya Patnaik has reportedly formed a team of four senior officials under the supervision of DCP (South) to prepare a report on the plea of The Leela Place Hotel in which it has sought the court’s permission to open room 345, where the body of former Union minister Shashi Tharoor’s wife Sunanda Pushkar was found under mysterious circumstances last year.

The team consists of two SHOs and one senior inspector, who were previously looking after the matter but were later transferred to different police stations.

A source said that the decision to form the team was taken after the hotel moved a plea before the court of metropolitan magistrate Pankaj Sharma that it wanted to open the room for its clients. The court has not given any permission to the hotel.