Sangli abortion: PM Modi seeks inquiry report

New Delhi: The recent incident of a 26 year old woman dying during a botched termination of pregnancy has had Prime Minister Narendra Modi stepping in. Mr Modi has sought a report from the Centre on the matter with a mandate to the Union health ministry to strengthen the Pre Conception and Pre Natal Diagnostic Techniques (PC-PNDT) Act and Medical Termination of Pregnancy (MTP) Act.

The police in March had arrested a homoeopath who ran an illicit abortion racket in the district’s Mhaisal village, after the discovery of as many as 19 aborted female foetuses dumped in a sewer. The death of a 26-year-old Swati Jamdade on March 3 during a botched termination of her pregnancy, blew the lid off Dr Khidrapure's racket.

The four-member Central team that visited the district are finalising the report and are likely to send it to the PMO by next week. The team was mandated to ascertain the “cause of death”.