Sabzar Ahmad Bhat killing: Internet services suspended in Kashmir Valley

Srinagar: Mobile internet services were suspended in Kashmir Valley on Saturday as a precautionary measure in the wake of killing of Hizbul Muja-hideen commander Sab-zar Ahmad Bhat in an encounter with security forces in Tral.

Mobile internet services have been snapped across the Valley since the afternoon, officials said. However, BSNL broadband service was functioning normally, they said.

The officials said the services were suspended as a precautionary measure to check rumour-mongering following protests at various places against Bhat's killing at Tral in the morning. The mobile internet suspension comes hours after the government lifted a month-long ban on 22 social networking websites and apps in the Valley. Stone pelting incidents have been reported in Tral in Pulwama and Khanabal in Anamtnag district.