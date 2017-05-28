Nation, Current Affairs

Petrol to be hiked by Rs 2 per litre, diesel Rs 1.50 per litre in Hyderabad

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published May 28, 2017, 12:46 am IST
Updated May 28, 2017, 12:46 am IST
The daily revision of prices in the five cities has become an advance indicator for the fortnightly price revision.
The petrol price was revised downward to Rs 69.74 per litre and diesel Rs 59.87 per litre in Hyderabad on May 15 when petrol price was cut by Rs 2.94 per litre and diesel by Rs 2.66 per litre.
 The petrol price was revised downward to Rs 69.74 per litre and diesel Rs 59.87 per litre in Hyderabad on May 15 when petrol price was cut by Rs 2.94 per litre and diesel by Rs 2.66 per litre.

Hyderabad: The price of petrol could increase by up to Rs 2 per litre and diesel Rs 1.50 per litre in the city when oil marketing companies revise the prices on June 1.

Based on the movement of prices in the five cities, including Visakhapatnam, where daily revision of prices is being done since April, dealers said the fuel prices would increase in the city.

The daily revision of prices in the five cities has  become an advance indicator for the fortnightly price revision.

The petrol price was revised downward to Rs 69.74 per litre and diesel Rs 59.87 per litre  in Hyderabad on May 15 when petrol price was cut by Rs 2.94 per litre and diesel by Rs 2.66 per litre.

The daily revision indicates that prices have almost gone back to the May 15 levels. Petrol was sold at Rs 70.52 on May 15 in Vizag and Rs 72.06 on Saturday, an increase of Rs 1.54. The price of diesel went up Rs 1.16, from Rs 60.57 to Rs 61.73. Prices are revised on the 1st and 16th of every month based on the average international price of fuel in the preceding fortnight.

Tags: petrol, diesel, visakhapatnam
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

Entertainment Gallery

Bollywood stars were spotted at various locations in Mumbai on Thursday and were snapped by the shutterbugs. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sushant-Kriti promote Raabta, Shahid, Shraddha, others snapped
Several Bollywod celebrities were present at the Lonely Planet Travel Awards held in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Arjun, Tamannaah, Pooja, others make a style statement at awards show
Salman Khan launched the trailer of his upcoming film 'Tubelight' in Mumbai on Thursday and was courteous enough to acknowledge the fans who had gathered outside his house. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman Khan launches Tubelight trailer, greets fans outside his house
Karan Johar turned a year older on Thursday and had a grand way of celebrating it with stars from the film industry at his house in Mumbai. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Karan Johar celebrates his birthday with a star-studded bash
Tiger Shroff shot for a promotional video in Mumbai on Wednesday for the Champions Trophy tournament that is set to begin on the June 1 in England. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Tiger dons Indian jersey, displays cool dance moves for Champions Trophy
Sachin Tendulkar held the premiere of his upcoming biopic 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' in Mumbai for stars of the film industry and other celebrities on Wednesday (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sachin's film premiere: SRK, Aamir, Bachchans, Ranveer, other stars shine
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Video: Helpless woman gets emotional after colleagues raise money for travel expenses

The video was posted by her colleague Eric Amos and has now gone viral with over 21,000 shares and two million views. (Photo: Facebook/EricAmos)
 

Nepalese creates record by scaling Mount Everest 21 times

Kami Rita Sherpa stood atop the 8,848 metre peak, the world's highest, at 8:15 am. (Photo: Facebook/KamiRita)
 

Google Photos gets new goodies for the summer

Amongst the fancy AR and VR stuff, the widely used Photos app was shown some love with the announcement of two new features at the I/O conference
 

Exclusive: Kangana easy to get along with, says Queen co-star Rajkummar

Kangana Ranaut with Rajkummar Rao.
 

Confirmed! Sara Ali Khan to debut opposite Sushant Singh Rajput

Sara Ali Khan and Sushant Singh Rajput.
 

14-year-old autistic boy says first full sentence after using century-old drug

The researchers used a drug called suramin developed by German scientists in 1916 to cure sleeping sickness. (Photo: Pixabay - picture for representational purpose only))
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Never promised 'no-holds barred' EVM challenge: EC rejects AAP charge

Chief Election Commissioner Nasim Zaidi. (Photo: PTI)

Situation tense in Tral after Bhat killing; curfew in parts of Kashmir

One person was killed and scores others were injured as civilians clashed with security forces after Sabzar Ahmed Bhat's encounter. (Photo: DC)

Muslim meat traders plan legal action after govt bans trade of cattle for slaughter

In this April 2, 2015 photo, traders buy and sell buffaloes at Ghazipur slaughterhouse complex in New Delhi, India. (Photo: AP/Representational)

Andhra Pradesh: 6 workers crushed to death under boulders in quarry

(Photo: ANI/Twitter)

First in India: Pregnant lady, 2 others test positive for Zika virus in Gujarat

On May 24, the Gujarat government initiated its ‘free Gujarat from Malaria by 2022’ campaign in Ahmedabad designating instances of dengue, chikungunya and malaria as notifiable instead of all fever cases. (Photo: AFP/Representational)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham