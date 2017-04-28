Nation, Current Affairs

Supreme Court Bench to frame questions on WhatsApp

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Apr 28, 2017, 12:28 am IST
Updated Apr 28, 2017, 2:19 am IST
The bench was hearing petitions which said that privacy of citizens has been infringed by WhatsApp and Facebook.
On behalf of the Centre the Attorney General said the government would soon bring a framework for protection of privacy of Whatsapp, Facebook and messages communicated in the social media.
 On behalf of the Centre the Attorney General said the government would soon bring a framework for protection of privacy of Whatsapp, Facebook and messages communicated in the social media.

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday said it will formulate on May 15 the questions regarding law on ‘WhatsApp’ privacy issues to be adjudicated and in the meanwhile asked the parties to submit their brief propositions.

A five-judge bench of Justices Dipak Misra, A.K. Sikri, Amitav Roy, A.M. Khanwilkar and M.M. Shantanagouder, told counsel for paties that after formulation of the questions, the court will fix the dates for hearing during the summer vacation. The bench was hearing petitions which said that privacy of citizens has been infringed by WhatsApp and Facebook, which amounted to infringement of Articles 19 (Freedom of Speech and Expression) and 21 (Right to Life) of the Constitution.

They said the social networking sites compromised the privacy of interpersonal communication of over 150 million people in the country.

On behalf of the Centre the Attorney General said the government would soon bring a framework for protection of privacy of Whatsapp, Facebook and messages communicated in the social media.

Tags: supreme court of india
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Business Gallery

Eighth edition of Vibrant Gujarat Summit saw who’s who of corporate India taking part and pledging hundreds of dollars in investments. The 2017 event comes at a time when country was on rating agencies’ radar due to demonetisation. The summit was conceptualised and started by the then Gujarat chief minister Narendra Modi in 2003.

Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2017
It is heartening to see our favorite celebs going out of the way and indulging in philanthropy and even in areas of their interest like John Abraham in North East United Football Club, Mahesh Bhupati in Sports365 and many more. But when popular people back startups which are nowhere related makes us commend them for enabling and encouraging the startup India to stand up! Hoping that more celebs and popular people will back innovative startups to enable their dreams; here are top 5 non-related backing by celebs till date:

Shocking: Top 5 weird startup investments by celebs till date
Ther are a few too many cars that are meant to be 'art on wheels'. The ones who have these art pay a hefty amount towards ownership and maintenance. Moreover, owners more often use them to show off their wealth. Scroll ahead to check out some of the most expensive cars available in India with a whopping price tag. (Source: CarDekho)

Yearender 2016: Most expensive cars
Daimler Trucks along with Mercedes-Benz is offering the first fully electric Urban eTruck.

Mercedes shows off its first, fully electric truck
Rolls-Royce has announced the ‘Dawn’ to the luxury convertibles portfolio of Indian cars, Rolls-Royce has joined the game with a price tag of Rs 6.25 crore..

Rolls-Royce Dawn convertible launched in India for Rs 6.25 crore
The low-budget car segment is pretty hot and presently, Kwid, the new entrant from Renault is heavily contending against the well-known veteran Maruti’s Alto. The main elements that differentiate the two cars are fuel efficiency, comfort, design and a few more areas. Check out a detailed comparison between the two low-budget family hatchbacks, which are almost identically priced.

Budget car comparison: Kwid takes on the Alto
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Docs save man after villagers mistake 19 kg tumour for demonic possession

He was in pain for a year as his family locked him up (Photo: AFP)
 

Video: Gautam Gambhir, Manoj Tiwary engage in another war of words in IPL game

Both Gautam Gambhir and Manoj Tiwary have a bit of a history with each other, as they had gotten into a spat during a Ranji Trophy game. (Photo: BCCI)
 

Video: Pakistani comic shows how hilariously similar Indians and Pakistanis are

He was performing at the Indian cultural centre at University of Florida (Photo: Facebook)
 

Salman welcomes his 'tigress' Katrina on Instagram in special way!

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif.
 

UP: Wedding called off by groom after meat not served in function

The groom Rizvan was scheduled to marry Nagma on Wednesday but his family objected over not serving non-vegetarian food. (Representational image)
 

The perfect diet for women who want to get bigger breasts

Cow's milk and nuts are the way forward (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Telangana, Andhra Pradesh told to assess officers’ requirement

Hyderabad High Court

No unauthorised constructions in Andhra Pradesh capital, says Hyderabad High Court

Hyderabad HIgh Court

Telangana: Rustic innocence of Gulf workers poses a threat

K.T. Rama Rao

Andhra Pradesh: No coercive methods in acquiring land

Hyderabad High Court

Modi govt releases Rs 19,000 crore for development of J&K

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir Mehbooba Mufti. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham