Nation, Current Affairs

Sukma attack response to ‘sexual violence’, 'murder' of villagers: Maoists

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Apr 28, 2017, 12:33 pm IST
Updated Apr 28, 2017, 12:35 pm IST
In an audio clip, the Maoist group claimed that security forces clicked 'objectionable pictures of women killed in fighting'.
25 security personnel were brutally killed by suspected Naxals in south Sukma region of Chhattisgarh. (Photo: PTI)
 25 security personnel were brutally killed by suspected Naxals in south Sukma region of Chhattisgarh. (Photo: PTI)

Raipur (Chhattisgarh): The Dand Karanya Special Zonal Committee (DKSZC) of the banned Communist Party of India (Maoist) claimed in an audio clip on Thursday that the massacre of 25 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawans in Sukma on Tuesday was a response to sexual violence by security forces against tribal women, and murder of villagers.

According to reports, taking responsibility for the attack, DKSZC spokesperson ‘Vikalp’ said in the audio clip, “The PLGA (CPI (Maoist)’s military wing People’s Liberation Guerrilla Army) launched the Chintagufa-Burkapal to give an answer to Mission 2017 and the fake surrender campaign. We congratulate the PLGA, its leadership, commanders and the people of Dand Karanya for their active support. This attack was just an extension of the Bhejji attack (on the CRPF in March 2017). These attacks are retaliatory, defensive, to defeat anti-people policies and to take forward the pro people struggle.”

"These attacks should be seen as retaliation against the sexual atrocities that are being committed by the security forces against the tribal women and girls in the conflict zone. It should also be seen as an answer to the countless incidents of sexual violence which is a blot on any civilized society. Bhejji and Chintagufa-Burkapal attacks should be seen as (retaliatory) attacks for the dignity and respect of tribal women. These attacks are being carried out to liberate the tribal people in conflict areas from the inhuman atrocities they facing from the security forces,” he added.

‘Vikalp’ also reiterated his party’s opposition to road construction projects in the area, claiming that under the garb of development, the government intended to loot people through these projects.

The spokesperson denied that dead bodies of CRPF jawans were mutilated by the Maoists, a claim corroborated by CRPF.

However, ‘Vikalp’ claimed that it was the security forces which usually mutilated bodies of PLGA personnel. He also alleged that ‘objectionable pictures of our women killed in fighting’ were clicked by CRPF, who then spread them on social media.

Accusing the Central and state governments of ‘undemocratic practices’, DKSZC said, “These attacks are in opposition to the exploitation of the Dalits, the Tribals and the minorities and the attacks on their culture and economic lifestyle by the Brahmanic, Hindutva, Fascist, Sanghi, and the BJP governments and the direct involvement and active protection of the police and security forces”.

Claiming that the Maoists were not the enemies of jawans, the spokesman in the audio clip asked them to ‘give up government jobs and participate in the people’s struggle’.

Reacting to the Maoists’ statement, Chhattisgarh’s Special Director-General of Police DM Awasthi said that he will look into it and check its authenticity, said reports.

Tags: dkszc, cpi (maoist), sukma attack, crpf
Location: India, Chhatisgarh, Raipur

Related Stories

25 security personnel were brutally killed by suspected Naxals in south Sukma region of Chhattisgarh. (Photo: PTI)

Sukma attack: Locals used as decoys in Naxals’ attack rehearsal

It was a live rehearsal where arms and ammunitions were used to hit decoy security personnel, says intelligence officer.
27 Apr 2017 1:21 AM
Injured CRPF being brought to Raipur for treatment on Monday follwing a Maoist attack at Burkapal near Chintagufa in Bastar. (Photo: PTI)

2 days after bloody Naxal attack in Sukma, CRPF gets new Director General

The paramilitary force was headless for nearly two months after the retirement of K Durga Prasad on February 28.
26 Apr 2017 7:58 PM
Injured CRPF being brought to Raipur for treatment on Monday follwing a Maoist attack at Burkapal near Chintagufa in Bastar. (Photo: PTI)

After Sukma attack, CRPF set to overhaul anti-Naxal ops in Bastar

25 CRPF jawans were slaughtered near in Sukma district in an attack by as many as 300 Naxals on April 24.
27 Apr 2017 6:36 PM

World Gallery

Thousands of people in Damasak fled the town when Boko Haram extremists seized it in the fall of 2014. Two years later, residents are now returning home to start their lives afresh.

Nigeria: Once seized by Boko Haram, Damasak now returns to normalcy
The Anzac Day was commemorated in several countries including France, UK and Belgium. The day marks the landing of thousands of troops from the Australian and New Zealand Army Corps (ANZAC) on the Gallipoli peninsula in Turkey on April 25, 1915. (Photo: AFP)

ANZAC Day 2017: People remember sacrifices made by service members
Two days of huge protests on the streets of Caracas against the socialist government of President Nicolas Maduro spilled into a violent Thursday night in several parts of the city. At least 20 people have been killed so far.

Venezuela political crisis: At least 20 dead in anti-govt protests
An attacker with an automatic weapon opened fire on police on Paris' iconic Champs-Elysees on Thursday night, killing one officer and seriously wounding three others before police shot and killed him. A bullet hole is pictured on a shop window of the Champs Elysees. (Photo: AP)

Paris: Attacker, officer dead, 3 wounded in Champs-Elysees shooting
The 'Yes' camp won 51.41 per cent in Monday’s referendum, in a narrower than expected victory, according to complete results released by election authorities. Thousands of supporters of the 'No' campaign, in the referendum on granting Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan greater powers took to the streets of Istanbul late on Monday citing voting irregularities. The placard reads in Turkish: 'No We Won'.

Turkey referendum: Supporters of 'No' campaign protest against poll violations
With the deadline for 2016 tax returns to be filed coming closer, thousands of protesters gathered on Saturday in cities across the United States to pressurise President Donald Trump to release his tax returns, a move of transparency he has repeatedly refused.

Tax Day Rallies: American demonstrators demand to know Trump's tax returns
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Video: Heart-warming Pakistani ad shows how biryani brings people together

The video already has about 3.8 million views with over 48,000 shares and gives a very homely feeling to migrants in a new country. (Photo: Facebook)
 

Baahubali 2 director Rajamouli to watch first-day-first-show with the audience!

SS Rajamoui
 

El Salvador becomes first country in world to ban mining of metals

The new law entered into force after being signed by President Salvador Sanchez Ceren (Photo: AP)
 

FIR lodged against Shilpa Shetty and husband Raj Kundra in Rs 24 lakh cheating case

Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty.
 

Rishi Kapoor slams the current generation stars for ditching Vinod Khanna's funeral

Rishi Kapoor
 

Reliance Jio effect: Time to say goodbye to freebies

(Representational image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Bengaluru: Mango buyers wary as they fear use of carcinogens for ripening

Compared to last year, prices have come down by around 20 per cent in the open market. In fact HOPCOMS is providing us a better deal. Sellers are complaining there are no buyers for mangoes.

Bengaluru: Traffic curbs at IOC flyover in Banaswadi

BBMP

Bengaluru: Use Jakkur clean up model for Bellandur lake, says expert

Underlining that encroachments on the lake beds, the stormwater drains leading to them and their buffer zones should be removed to conserve them.

Karnataka: 3 held for extracting tiger’s teeth

Tiger teeth recovered from the arrested

Bengaluru eateries score low on hygiene

Around 20 days back state Food Safety Authority had opened a Whatsapp food complaint group, which received 28 complaints against food handlers, hotels and small shops. For representation only
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham