DA case: Hyderabad court rejects CBI's plea against Jagan Mohan Reddy's bail

Hyderabad: A Hyderabad court on Friday rejected the CBI’s plea, seeking cancellation of the bail granted to YSRC chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in a disproportionate assets case. It will hear the matter again on June 9.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had alleged that he was influencing witnesses and tampering with evidence. The court had ordered Reddy to file a counter by April 7.

The CBI submitted to the court the clippings of an interview of the former chief secretary of undivided Andhra Pradesh, published by a regional newspaper owned by Reddy, to support its charge that he was influencing the investigation in the case pending before the CBI court.

Reddy was arrested in March 2012 and released after 16 months in prison in September 2013 on the condition that he would not tamper with evidence or influence witnesses.

Reddy is accused of getting various individuals and firms to invest several crores in his businesses as a “quid pro quo” for favours bestowed on them during the tenure of his father Y.S. Rajasekhar Reddy, who was Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister from 2004 to 2009.

It may be noted that the CBI has filed more than 11 chargesheets in this case in the CBI special court in Hyderabad. Apart from Mr Reddy, 12 others have been accused in the case, including his auditor and Rajya Sabha member, V. Vijay Sai Reddy.