Nation, Current Affairs

AP: 13, including 6 children, die as boat capsizes in Anantapuramu; 4 missing

PTI
Published Apr 28, 2017, 8:09 pm IST
Updated Apr 28, 2017, 8:58 pm IST
Police said over 17 people took the boat for a joy ride in stream and overcrowding could have caused the tragedy.
(File photo/Representational)
 (File photo/Representational)

Amaravati: At least 13 people drowned while four others went missing after their dinghy capsized in a stream in Anantapuramu district of Andhra Pradesh today, the police said.

A police official said all the victims were closely related and many of them belonged to one family.

At least six of the victims were said to be children and over five women, the official said.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu expressed grief over the incident and directed Anantapuramu district collector and the Superintendent of Police to immediately carry out rescue and relief operations.

More than ten bodies were fished out from the stream and were being shifted to the government hospital in Guntakal for post-mortem, Health Minister Kamineni Srinivas said.

According to the police, overcrowding was suspected to be the cause of the tragedy.

The incident occurred at Yerra Timmaraju Vagu near Guntakal when over 17 people took the dinghy for a joy ride in the stream after attending a function in the village, police said.

The local fishermen, who normally operate the dinghies for fishing, were kept away as the relatives wanted to go in a group, according to the police.

Deputy Chief Minister (Home) N China Rajappa expressed shock over the incident and asked the district SP to make quick arrangements for post-mortem and handing over of bodies to the victims' kin.

Tags: boat capsize, andhra pradesh, missing, drown
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh

Sports Gallery

With the Boder-Gavaskar Trophy tied at 1-1, India arrived in Dharamshala ahead of their fourth and final Test against Australia, on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI/ BCCI/ Twitter)

In Pictures: Virat Kohli & co. arrive in picturesque hillside for Dharamshala Test
The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2017 player’s auction took place on Monday, in Bengaluru. A total of Rs 91.5 crore was spent by 8 franchises to buy 66 players, including 27 overseas players. Ben Stokes was the most expensive player at the auction, while Karn Sharma was the most expensive Indian. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 2017 auction: Top 10 most expensive players
Virat Kohli-led Indian cricket team extended their unbeaten run in Test cricket to 19 games and clinched their sixth consecutive Test series win after securing a 208-run win over Bangladesh in the one-off Test in Hyderabad. Here are some of the top performers fro the Test. (Photo: BCCI)

Top performers from India versus Bangladesh Test in Hyderabad
Yuvraj Singh famously survived cancer six years back, to make a successful return to the playing field. His prolonged career in cricket continues to give a lot of hope to cancer patients. (Photo: PTI)

World Cancer Day: 5 athletes who beat cancer to return to the sporting arena
Roger Federer holds aloft the Australian Open trophy.

In pics: The best of Australian Open 2017
Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

In Pics: The best moments from the Mumbai Marathon 2017
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Goa: SpiceJet flight takes off without informing passengers

SpiceJet flight. (Photo: PTI/Representational)
 

Bangladeshi girl with three legs can walk again after rare surgery

The surgery was conducted at the Monash Chidren's Hospital after a part of the third leg was already cut off in Bangladesh. (Photo: AFP)
 

This 3-year-old boy will blow your mind with his athletic abilities

The Iranian boy has over 807,000 followers and very often seems like a superhero to many people. (Photo: Instagram/arat)
 

Video: Mahendra Singh Dhoni produces another genius of a run out in IPL 2017

Mahendra Singh Dhoni continues to produce magical moments with his gloves. (Photo: BCCI)
 

Video: Boy crashes bike into shop after seeing adult ad on van

The video now has over 33,000 retweets and 46,000 likes.
 

Rajasthani boy gets highest ever score in IIT history and Twitterati goes crazy

The boy from Udaipur scored 360/360 in the IIT JEE exam which is also the first time it has happened in the history of the exam. (Photo: Facebook/Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Rich farmers should be taxed, asserts chief economic adviser

Chief economic adviser Arvind Subramanian. (File photo)

Jawans made puppets, should be give shoot at sight orders: Wife of Sukma martyr

Kiren, the wife of late CRPF personnel Surender, who was killed in the attack by Naxals in Chhattisgarh. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Delhi on UP's path: AAP govt scraps school holidays marking anniversaries

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal with Dy CM Manish Sisodia. (Photo: PTI)

'I am ISI agent, want to quit and help India', claims Pak man at Delhi airport

(Photo: PTI/Representational)

Soumya rape case: SC rejects Kerala govt's plea for death penalty to convict

Govindaswamy, the convict. (File photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham