Noida: Protests after Chinese man 'tears' Indian flag, throws it away

DECCAN CHRONICLE / ANI
Published Mar 28, 2017, 5:45 pm IST
Updated Mar 28, 2017, 5:53 pm IST
The company has expelled the employee after the incident while a complaint has been registered.
 Representational image (Photo:File)

Greater Noida: Chaos ensued in Noida Sector 63 after a Chinese national at a factory of mobile company Oppo tore an Indian flag and threw it out of the shop late on Monday night.

This enraged the Indian employees working there, leading to frenzy outside the company.

The protestors, including the Chinese mobile company Oppo and members of Vishva Hindu Parishad, are demanding strong action against the accused. Police force reached the spot to calm the situation.

“Every corner of the office is under camera surveillance and we have told the police to scan the footage to establish the facts. We cannot tolerate disrespect towards our national flag,” Vineet Arya, a protester, was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times.

Meanwhile, police have registered a case against the accused Chinese national, who was the production manager in the company. The company has expelled him after the incident.

"The investigation is underway and if the allegation against the accused comes out, strict action will be taken," the police officials said.

Earlier this year, Amazon India was spotted selling door mats with the National flag pattern on them, which provoked a lot of friction.

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj had intervened and had asked Amazon to tender an unconditional apology and withdraw all products insulting the tricolor, otherwise no Amazon official will be granted an Indian visa.

