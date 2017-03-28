Nation, Current Affairs

Interpol says no to ED for Red Corner Notice against Lalit Modi

PTI
Published Mar 28, 2017, 8:27 pm IST
Updated Mar 28, 2017, 8:53 pm IST
Modi had also tweeted a certificate that said that he is not subject to a Interpol Red Notice and is not known in Interpol's database.
Former IPL chairman Lalit Modi (Photo: PTI)
 Former IPL chairman Lalit Modi (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: The Interpol has virtually dealt a death blow to India's chances of getting a Red Corner Notice issued against former IPL Chairman Lalit Modi in a money laundering probe in the T-20 cricket tournament.

The global police body, officials said, has apparently ruled in favour of Modi who had contested the issuance of such a warrant against him by the Interpol, on the request of the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

The ED had first made the request in 2015 to the Interpol. Modi also tweeted a certificate endorsing such a stand by the Interpol which stated that he is not "subject to an Interpol Red Notice or diffusion and is not known in Interpol's database" from his official Twitter handle.

The cricket administrator, who is said to be in the UK, has maintained that he has not done any wrong in any of the Indian Premier League (IPL) deals.

Meanwhile, official sources said the ED will go through the order issued by the Commission for the Control of Files (CCF) of the Interpol in this regard and take up the matter with the government and the CBI which is the nodal body for Interpol affairs in India.

It is understood that the ED will ask the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and the CBI to take up with Interpol past cases where India and other countries have got the RCN issued against their wanted people or criminal by just providing required legal documents.

Sources in the agency called the development to be "fishy" and added that while it will be taken up before authorities, the ED will pursue other legal avenues like getting an extradition request executed against Modi.

The ED had registered a money laundering case against Modi and others based on a Chennai police complaint in 2012 on charges of alleged cheating of BCCI-IPL in granting overseas telecast rights of the T-20 cricket tournament in 2009.

The Interpol has been delaying the ED's request for a global warrant against him since it was first requested in 2015 and its latest order has reportedly relied on the fact that there is "insufficient judicial data" against him.

Officials said the ED had submitted records of the FIR, statements of other accused and other details to the Interpol multiple times in order to underline the importance of getting an RCN against Modi but to no avail.

They said the agency was surprised to find that non-availability of a charge sheet in the case has been cited as a reason for not notifying the RCN against Modi, a ground that rarely has a precedent in Interpol operations when it comes to issuing RCNs.

An RCN is notified "to seek the location of a wanted person and his/her detention, arrest or restriction of movement for the purpose of extradition, surrender or similar lawful action."

The ED had also written to the Chennai police a number of times to get the investigation in their FIR expedited but officials confirmed there has been no headway.

The Chennai police FIR was filed in 2010 acting on a complaint by former BCCI chief N Srinivasan against Modi and half-a-dozen others.

The ED subsequently invoked the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) along with sections 420 (cheating) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of IPC to probe if BCCI-IPL and the exchequer had been cheated in the award of telecast rights for the T-20 tournament in 2009.

Tags: lalit modi, interpol, enforcement directorate, red corner notice, ipl
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Entertainment Gallery

Bollywood stars were spotted by shutterbugs at various locations in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Aamir, Ranveer, Saif-Kareena, other stars give great paparazzi shots
Several celebrities were present at a launch event of IIFA Utsavam, an awards show to honour the best performances in South cinema, on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Celebrities from South film industry flag off IIFA Utsavam 2017
The team of 'Naam Shabana' held a screening of the film for women police officers in Delhi and also provided self-defence lessons at a girl's college in the city on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Naam Shabana team shows film to Delhi women cops, gives girls self-defence tips
Several celebrities from the film industry were clicked by the shutterbugs at various locations and events on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Emraan, Farhan, Yami, Bipasha, other stars' fashion game is spot on
Numerous Bollywood stars were present at the Society Leadership Awards held in Mumbai on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood stars come out in style for awards show
The team of 'Baahubali: The Conclusion' launched the audio of the film in a grand event in Hyderabad on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Baahubali team dazzles at grand audio launch of the film
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Ask Cheteshwar Pujara’s wife Puja if she wants him to take a break, says KL Rahul

KL Rahul, who had scored six fifties in this series, chipped in as soon as Pujara completed what he had on his mind, saying: “You should ask Pujara’s wife if she wants Pujara to take a break. She will be the best one to tell that.” (Photo: BCCI)
 

Friendship with Australians is over, says Virat Kohli after India’s series win

"The thing I said before the first Test (with him being friends with Australians), that has certainly changed and you won't hear me say that ever again, said Virat Kohli in the press conference after India's series-clinching win against Australia in Dharamsala. (Photo: AP)
 

Couples are transforming their sex life with a 5-minute daily ritual

A lot of people said they were aroused quickly after this (Photo: YouTube)
 

Stem cells from fat injected in penis help men overcome erectile issues

The procedure is a simple alternative for medicines and implants (Photo: AFP)
 

These witty tweets accurately describe how sex changes in your 30s

Having great sex and looking sexy are two different things (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Reason why this Bengaluru man hasn't paid his water bills will blow your mind

The senior scientist and his family of four have been easily living on 400 litres of water every day and also have excess water in times of droughts. (Photo: Facebook)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

India terms attack on Nigerian students in Greater Noida as 'deplorable'

External Affairs Ministry spokesman Gopal Baglay

J&K: 1 militant killed in Budgam encounter, 3 civilians die in clash

Representational image (Photo:File)

T'gana government firm on getting Aseemanand's bail cancelled

Telengana Home Minister N Narasimha Reddy (Photo: File)

Greater Noida DM refuses to declare attack on Nigerians as hate crime

People holding a protest against African nationals over the death of a teenager allegedly due to drug supplied by Nigerians, in Greater Noida on Monday. (Photo: PTI)

Pushpak Express was the target: Bhopal-Ujjain train blast accused to NIA

The accused had decided at the last moment to place the explosive on the passenger train that was waiting to leave for Ujjain. (Photo: FIle/PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham