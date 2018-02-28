Telangana powers to top slot in solar power generation

Telangana State is leading the country in solar power generation surpassing all major states like Gujarat, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka.

At the time of state formation on June 2, 2014, solar power generation was just 100 MW and now reached 3,400 MW.

Telangana Electricity Regulatory Commission (ERC) had set a target for renewable energy generation at 5 per cent of the total energy produced in the state. But Telangana surpassed that to achieve 6 per cent.

In this, solar power was 3,400 MW and that from wind 100 MW. The Centre had taken a decision that renewable power generation should be 30 per cent of total power produced by 2020.

Till last year, Telangana was in fifth position in solar power generation. There was a stiff competition among Gujarat, Tamil Nadu and Rajasthan. Beating them, AP got to top slot two years ago.

Telangana State Renewable Energy Development Corporation (TSREDCO) vice-chairman and managing director A. Sudhakar Rao said Telangana achieved the top position with the total installed capacity at 3400 MW as on date. Gujarat was in sixth position, Tamil Nadu fifth and Rajasthan bagged fourth position. At present AP stood third just after Karnataka.

At the time of state formation it was thought that Telangana would face severe power crunch. But with in three and half years it became power surplus and initiated 24-hour power supply to all consumers including the agri sector free of cost.