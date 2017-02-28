Nation, Current Affairs

Won't let younger son return to US: Hyderabad techie Kuchibhotla's mom

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Feb 28, 2017, 8:15 pm IST
Updated Feb 28, 2017, 8:18 pm IST
Kuchibhotla was killed in the shooting by US Navy veteran Adam Purinton at a bar in Kansas last Wednesday.
Madhusudhan Rao, center wearing white dhoti, and Parvatha Vardhini, center right wearing pink sari, perform rituals around the body of their son Srinivas Kuchibhotla. (Photo: PTI)
 Madhusudhan Rao, center wearing white dhoti, and Parvatha Vardhini, center right wearing pink sari, perform rituals around the body of their son Srinivas Kuchibhotla. (Photo: PTI)

Hyderabad: As Indian techie Srinivas Kuchibhotla’s last rites were performed at his residence in Hyderabad on Tuesday, his wailing mother said she would not allow her younger son to return to the US.

“I will not allow my younger son to go back to the US again. I want him and his family to return to Hyderabad for good,” Hindustan Times quoted Kuchibhotla’s mother Parvatha Vardhini as saying.

Kuchibhotla was killed in the shooting by US Navy veteran Adam Purinton at a bar in Olathe, Kansas, last Wednesday. Two others, including Indian engineer Alok Madasani and an American national, who tried to intervene to stop the shooting, were injured in the attack.

His younger brother, Sai Kiran, is also employed in the US and lives there with his family.

“I will not allow them to go back. I used to tell Srinivas also to return, if he felt insecure there. But he used to say he was very safe and secure,” their mother said.

Kuchibhotla’s dead body was handed over to his family in Hyderabad on Monday night. Srinivas's wife Sunayana Dumala had accompanied the mortal remains of her husband from Kansas.

A large number of people from various walks of life visited Kuchibhotla’s residence in Praneet Nature Bounty colony in Mallampet on Tuesday to pay last respects to him before the last rites.

