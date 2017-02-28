Vijayawada: 8 dead, at least 30 injured after private bus falls into river

The driver was suspected to be sleepy and his negligence is being seen as the prime cause of the accident. (Photo: ANI Twitter)

Vijayawada: 8 people were killed and at least 30 others injured after a private bus heading to Bhubaneswar from Hyderabad fell into a river near Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh early morning on Tuesday.

10 of the injured are critical, said a report. The bus was owned by Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MP Diwakar Reddy and MLA JC Prabhakar Reddy’s brother.

The injured have been taken to the Nandigama Government Hospital, said reports.

The bus had made a stop at Vijayawada along its 1000-kilometre journey, where a new driver took over. It overran a bridge divider and plunged through the gap between the two lanes into a river in Mullapadu around 5:30 am, said reports.

The driver was suspected to be sleepy and his negligence is being seen as the prime cause of the accident, said reports.

Gas cutters were used to rescue the passengers, the reports added.