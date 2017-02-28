Nation, Current Affairs

'Talk in English to avoid conflict,' says Telugu US body after Kansas death

PTI
Published Feb 28, 2017, 3:10 pm IST
Updated Feb 28, 2017, 5:10 pm IST
It further advised people not to get into argument with others in public places and leave the place immediately without confrontation.
Srinivas Kuchibhotla working at the Garmin headquarters in Olathe, was killed in the shooting at a restaurant in Kansas on Wednesday night. (Photo: AP)
Hyderabad: The Telangana American Telugu Association (TATA) has advised the community to avoid communicating in Telugu in public places in the US.

Srinivas Kuchibhotla, 32, working at the Garmin headquarters in Olathe, was killed in the shooting at a restaurant in Kansas on Wednesday night. Another Indian and his colleague Alok Madasani was injured in the incident.

"Much as we love talking in our mother tongue, it can often be misconstrued. Please see if you can communicate in English in public places," the association said in a statement put out in its Facebook page.

The organisation further advised people not to get into argument with others in public places and leave the place immediately without confrontation.

"Isolated places can often be targets. Please avoid going or going single," it said.

Meanwhile, the mortal remains of Srinivas were brought here last night and his last rites will be performed today.

The shooting took place at Austins Bar and Grill in Olathe in Kansas City in the US state of Missouri.

Ian Grillot, an American, was injured when he tried to tackle the accused, Adam Purinton (51), who was arrested on Thursday morning, five hours after the incident.

Purinton had reportedly yelled "get out of my country" before opening fire on Kuchibhotla and Madasani.

Tags: telugu community, american telugu association, kansas shooting
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

