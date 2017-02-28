Telangana minister KT Rama Rao comes to aid of girl with cancer

VIJAYAWADA: A 4-year-old girl, P Sravana Sandhya from Eluru, who was suffering from lung cancer received help for her treatment from an unexpected source.

Responding to a request on Twitter, the Telangana state minister K.T. Rama Rao assured the girl’s parents of all help for the treatment of their daughter Sandhya. The campaign to save Sandhya was started by students of Ramachandra College, CR Reddy College and Asramam Medical College.

Sandhya was taken to the Asramam Medical College Hospital with respiratory problems. The doctors after conducting various tests identified a cyst in her right lung. They advised her parents Swapna and Murali, to go to Hyderabad or Chennai for specialised treatment.

Unable to go either city, Mr Murali, an insurance agent, and Swapna, a homemaker, approached the Guntur Government General Hospital, where doctors told them that there were no facilities.

They finally got Sandhya admitted at the Rainbow Hospital here. The doctors performed a complicated surgery on February 15 and removed the cyst. A clinical examination of the cyst revealed that it was a round cell tumour.

The reports said that it was either a primitive neuroectodermal tumour (a rare tumour that develops in children) or Ewing’s sarcoma, a rare malignant tumour.

The doctors advised them to go to Hyderabad as chemotherapy and radiology treatments were not available at Vijayawada.

The students of Asramam Medical College, who came to know of the girl’s condition, along with their friends at Ramachandra College and CR Reddy College started a campaign to raise funds and collected nearly Rs 2 lakh. They tagged political leaders, including Mr K.T. Rama Rao, requesting them for help.

Responding to the tweet, Mr Rama Rao’s office contacted Sandhya’s parents. Upon learning of her condition, Mr Rama Rao’s office extended support and assured them of all help for the treatment at Hyderabad. The family will leave for Hyderabad on Monday evening for treatment.