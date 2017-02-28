Kansas shooting: Last rites of Srinivas Kuchibhotla to be performed today

Relatives grieve around the body of Srinivas Kuchibhotla after the body was flown from the US to his residence on the outskirts of Hyderabad. (Photo: AP)

Telangana: The last rites of engineer Srinivas Kuchibhotla, who was shot dead in the United States will be performed on Tuesday. His mortal remains reached Hyderabad late on Monday night.

Kuchibhotla was killed when 52-year-old Adam Purinton, walked into Austins Bar and Grill in the Kansas City suburb of Olathe and opened fire on Wednesday evening.

Kuchibhotla's friend, Alok Madasani, and Ian Grillot, a bar-goer who tried to intervene in the attack, were also shot, but survived.

Witnesses told local media they heard the suspect yell, "Get out of my country." Meanwhile, the FBI has launched an investigation to determine whether the shooting was a hate crime.

Purinton has been charged with one count of premeditated first-degree murder and two counts of attempted premeditated first-degree murder.

However, the White House has attempted to downplay notions that there was any correlation between the incident and President Donald Trump's stance on immigrants.

Noting that the incident was tragic indeed, White House spokesperson Sean Spicer asserted that it was "absurd" to draw parallels between with the President's rhetoric.

"Obviously, any loss of life is tragic, but I'm not going to get into, like, to suggest that there's any correlation I think is a bit absurd. So I'm not going to go any further than that," Spicer said.

However, the relatives of Kuchibhotla held the recent election of Trump as President as the reason for this incident.