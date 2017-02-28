Nation, Current Affairs

'Huge doubt' among fans about Jaya's death, want probe: OPS camp to Prez

DECCAN CHRONICLE WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published Feb 28, 2017
Updated Feb 28, 2017, 2:39 pm IST
V Maitreyan, who has joined the OPS camp, said he had submitted a memorandum to the President asking for a probe.
Jayalalithaa had passed away on December 5 last year after spending 75 days at Apollo Hospitals in Chennai. (Photo: PTI)
 Jayalalithaa had passed away on December 5 last year after spending 75 days at Apollo Hospitals in Chennai. (Photo: PTI)

Chennai: AIADMK MP V Maitreyan, who has joined the O Panneerselvam camp amidst a power struggle in Tamil Nadu politics, on Tuesday said that there is ‘huge doubt’ among late Chief Minister Jayalalithaa’s followers over her death.

Maitreyan met President Pranab Mukherjee on Tuesday to demand a probe into Jayalalithaa’s death, and made the comments while speaking to the media later.

“When Jayalalithaa was admitted, it was told that she had fever and no major health problem. But then she was there for 75 days,” Maitreyan told media persons.

Jayalalithaa had passed away on December 5 last year after spending 75 days at Apollo Hospitals in Chennai.

“We demand a thorough probe into the matter. We (Panneerselvam camp) think the present Tamil Nadu government will not accept our demand. Hence we approached the President and submitted a memorandum,” Maitreyan explained.

Former CM O Panneerselvam, who lost out on the battle for CM’s post to Sasikala pick Edappadi Palanisamy earlier this month following a trust vote in the Assembly, had said that the AIADMK general secretary did not let him meet Jayalalithaa for several weeks after her hospitalisation. He also demanded a probe into the late CM’s death.

