Delhi Police files FIR after Gurmehar alleges rape threats by ABVP; probe on

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Feb 28, 2017, 12:40 pm IST
Updated Feb 28, 2017, 12:48 pm IST
Gurmehar Kaur, who launched a campaign against ABVP, today said she was withdrawing from the 'Save DU' march.
 Army martyr's daughter Gurmehar Kaur. (Photo: Facebook)

New Delhi: The Delhi Police on Monday filed an FIR against unknown persons for allegedly issuing rape threats to martyr’s daughter Gurmehar Kaur.

The police also said they would provide security to Kaul and that the threats against her were being investigated.

The police action came a day after Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal asked the force to provide protection to Kaur. Maliwal had then said that two ‘Home Guards’ would be assigned to Kaur.

Kaur, who launched a social media campaign against RSS youth wing ABVP through a Facebook profile picture, said on Tuesday that she was withdrawing from the ‘Save DU’ campaign.

“I’m withdrawing from the campaign. Congratulations everyone. I request to be left alone. I said what I had to say…I have been through a lot and this is all my 20 year self could take :)” she tweeted on Tuesday morning.

Kaur however urged Left-wing students to continue with the planned protest march today. “The campaign is about students and not about me. Please go to the march in huge numbers. Best of luck,” she tweeted.

She added,“To anyone questioning my courage and bravery.. I’ve shown more than enough. One thing is for sure, next time we will think twice before resorting to violence or threats and that’s all this was about.”

On Monday, Kaur had said that she was ‘heartbroken’ over the controversy her views had caused.

However, Kaur, the daughter of a Kargil martyr, also hit back at MoS Home Kiren Rijiju, stating that she was not under anyone’s influence.

“I have my own mind. Nobody is polluting my mind. I am not anti-national,” news agency ANI quoted Kaur as saying. She was responding to Rijiju’s tweet saying, ‘Who has poisoned this young girl’s mind?’

Gurmehar also hit back at those attacking her on social media. "Don't call me a Martyr's daughter if that bothers you. I never claimed to be anything otherwise. You can call me Gurmehar."

