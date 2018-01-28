search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Youth playing cricket dies of cardiac arrest

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jan 28, 2018, 12:42 am IST
Updated Jan 28, 2018, 1:56 am IST
Fell to ground faced down while running in to bowl in match.
A 25-year-old youth collapsed and died while playing in a local cricket tournament at Zehra Nagar in Banjara Hills on Friday night.
 A 25-year-old youth collapsed and died while playing in a local cricket tournament at Zehra Nagar in Banjara Hills on Friday night.

Hyderabad: A 25-year-old youth collapsed and died while playing in a local cricket tournament at Zehra Nagar in Banjara Hills on Friday night. The deceased was identified as Lloyd Anthony, a resident of Nandi Nagar. He was working as a delivery boy for Swiggy.  “The locals organise a match every year called “Bangaru Telangana”. Anthony was playing the match and had bowled four balls. However, before he could deliver the fifth ball, he collapsed head-on to the ground,” said K. Srinivas, inspector of Banjara Hills.

“His friends and teammates rushed him to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him brought dead and the reason was cited as cardiac arrest,” said the official, and added that no case was registered as it was a natural death. 
The commentator was  heard asking the men on the field to check on him after he collapsed in a video that has gone viral in social media.

 

Tags: cricket, cardiac arrest
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

IPL 2018 Player Auction: What each squad looks like after action on Day 1

(Photo: BCCI)
 

‘Aadhaar’ chosen Oxford Dictionaries' Hindi word of 2017, beats Modi's ‘Mitron’

Other words such as ‘Mitron’, ‘Notebandi’, ‘Gau-Rakshak’ were also considered, but the widespread discussions and debates around ‘Aadhaar’ was reason it was selected as the word of the year, journalist Saurabh Dwivedi said during the discussion. (Photo: Representational/File)
 

Indian Premier League 2018 Player Auction: Top 5 stars who went unsold on Day 1

Joe Root, Chris Gayle, Mitchell McClenaghan and Lasith Malinga were the biggest caualties as they failed to find any buyers in the auction. (Photo: BCCI / PTI)
 

Indian Premier League 2018 Player Auction: Yuvraj Singh and other bargain buys

There were some notable bargain buys in the auction on Saturday. (Photo: AP / AFP/ BCCI)
 

From most expensive to blowing cold: Yuvraj Singh's up and down journey in IPL

(Photo: AFP)
 

Indian Premier League 2018 Player Auction Day 1: These are the big winners till lunch

Indian opener KL Rahul hit pay dirt with a Rs 11 crore deal with Kings XI Punjab, while controversial England all-rounder Ben Stokes also triggered a bidding war before going to Rajasthan Royals for Rs 12.50 crore at the IPL auctions, here on Saturday.(Photo: BCCI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Hyderabad: Techies unaware of Swachh drive

Serilingampally MLA Arekapudi Gandhi, GHMC commissioner B. Janardhan Reddy and GHMC West zone commissioner Hari Chandana Dasari participate in the cyclothon at Gachibowli on Saturday.

Child get crushed under the school bus in Hyderabad

The child who was standing near her seat fell out of the fast-moving bus when the driver swerved the vehicle to avoid hitting a speed-breaker.

Hyderabad: 24-year-old dies falling from terrace

The police said that Ladlee was with her pet dog on the terrace when she accidentally fell.

Telangana: Interpol seeks details of gang cheating NRIs

The gang has collected up to `5 lakh from the victims by threatening to impound their passports by pointing out discrepancies and asking money to correct the mistakes.

Natural to have different views in democracy, but strive towards unity: PM

Modi told the youngsters that they should make an effort to know more about those who receive civil and military honours, especially those who sacrifice their lives for the country. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham