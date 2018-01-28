Youth playing cricket dies of cardiac arrest

Hyderabad: A 25-year-old youth collapsed and died while playing in a local cricket tournament at Zehra Nagar in Banjara Hills on Friday night. The deceased was identified as Lloyd Anthony, a resident of Nandi Nagar. He was working as a delivery boy for Swiggy. “The locals organise a match every year called “Bangaru Telangana”. Anthony was playing the match and had bowled four balls. However, before he could deliver the fifth ball, he collapsed head-on to the ground,” said K. Srinivas, inspector of Banjara Hills.

“His friends and teammates rushed him to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him brought dead and the reason was cited as cardiac arrest,” said the official, and added that no case was registered as it was a natural death.

The commentator was heard asking the men on the field to check on him after he collapsed in a video that has gone viral in social media.