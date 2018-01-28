search on deccanchronicle.com
 LIVE !  :  The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018 Player Auction is set for another day and another round of big money exchange as the eight teams gear up for Day 2 of the auction at the Ritz-Carlton Hotel in Bengaluru on Sunday. (Photo: AP / AFP / PTI) LIVE| Indian Premier League 2018 Player Auction: Gayle unsold, Unadkat earns big
 
Nation, Current Affairs

Subramanian Swamy calls Bharat Ratna awardee Amartya Sen 'traitor'

ANI
Published Jan 28, 2018, 12:41 pm IST
Updated Jan 28, 2018, 12:41 pm IST
Swamy's statement comes after the Congress attacked the BJP for conferring the Padma Awards to some RSS leaders.
'NDA gave Bharat Ratna to Amartya Sen (R), who is a traitor. What has he done for the country except for looting Nalanda University?' Swamy (L) said. (Photo: PTI)
 'NDA gave Bharat Ratna to Amartya Sen (R), who is a traitor. What has he done for the country except for looting Nalanda University?' Swamy (L) said. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Subramanian Swamy on Sunday called Bharat Ratna awardee Amartya Sen a traitor.

The BJP leader said, "They (RSS) are also citizens of this country. They have worked hard and were not recognized fully. I think RSS people have done social work without any expectation. NDA gave it to Amartya Sen, who is a traitor. What has he done for the country except for looting Nalanda University? Just because he was a left-wing and former Congress chief Sonia Gandhi pressed for it he got it."

 

Swamy's statement comes after the Congress attacked the BJP for conferring the Padma Awards to some RSS leaders.

Earlier, Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala said that the government has conferred the Padma awards to people who were engaged in propagation and expansion of the BJP.

In a tweet, he listed out names of five people who have figured in Padma award list including RSS leader Ved Prakash Nanda and Kerala RSS pracharak chief P Parmeshwar.

He said that the government gave the award to Nanda, who has been propagating the RSS views and Indian culture among the NRIs and Parmeshwar, who helped BJP establish itself in the state.   

Tags: bharatiya janata party, subramanian swamy, amartya sen, bharat ratna, rss leaders
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Boy avoids death by a millimeter after being left with screw piercing his skull

The two hour surgery also involved removing bone fragments and a blood clot (Photo: YouTube)
 

Meet Padma Shri awardee Lakshmikutty, a traditional medicine practitioner in Kerala

Amma, whose husband died two years back, stays alone in the forest and grows medicinal plants around her house; her two sons passed away and the third one is working in the Railways. (Photo: ANI)
 

Apple's next generation iPad pro to get Face ID

iPad Pro with slim bezels rendered by Benjamin Geskin
 

Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S might debut with nearly 100% bezel-less display before MWC 2018

The smartphone was rumoured to come with an iPhone X-like notch but it has been busted.
 

LIVE| Indian Premier League 2018 Player Auction: Gayle unsold, Unadkat earns big

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018 Player Auction is set for another day and another round of big money exchange as the eight teams gear up for Day 2 of the auction at the Ritz-Carlton Hotel in Bengaluru on Sunday. (Photo: AP / AFP / PTI)
 

Indian Premier League 2018 Player Auction Day 2: Live streaming, telecast, timings

Overall 109 players went under the hammer out of which 78 were sold, while 31 remained unsold on Day 1. (Photo: BCCI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Flexibility, continuous efforts for self-correction hallmark of society: PM

Modi further said the selection process for picking Padma award winners has been transformed under his government and more significance has now been given to the nominee's work than name. (Photo: PTI/File)

After facing backlash from BJP, Karnataka govt drops 'minorities' from circular

Karnataka minister Ramalinga Reddy had on Saturday rebuffed reports and said that it was not a circular, but only a reminder. (Photo: File)

Home Ministry to set up apex coordination centre to tackle cyber crimes

The apex centre -- Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) -- would be set up in Delhi. (Photo: File/Representational)

J&K: Strike over civilian deaths in Army firing, internet suspended in parts

Shops and business establishments remained closed in most parts of Kashmir while public transport was off roads due to the strike. (Photo: PTI)

North Indian students in Alappuzha college ‘hoodwinked’ into eating beef cutlets

In the letter to Alappuzha's District Magistrate, the students also said the principal had even barred them from celebrating Saraswati Puja when it coincided with a strike in Kerala. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham