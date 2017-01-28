Nation, Current Affairs

UFOs in India? CIA report lists not 1 but 3 sightings

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jan 28, 2017, 11:51 am IST
Updated Jan 28, 2017, 12:07 pm IST
'One white light and simultaneously two blasting sounds were heard,' on March 4, 1968, above Ladakh.
The CIA documented three UFO sightings in Sikkim and Ladakh in March 1968. (Photo: Pixabay/Representational)
  The CIA documented three UFO sightings in Sikkim and Ladakh in March 1968. (Photo: Pixabay/Representational)

Mumbai: Of the thousands of declassified documents published online by the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), one contains details about sightings of unidentified flying objects, or UFOs, in India, Nepal and Bhutan.

The CIA documented a total of six UFO sightings over “south Ladakh, north east Nepal, north Sikkim and western Bhutan” in 1968. Three UFOs were sighted in Ladhak, India.

The CIA report, dated April 11, 1968, gives specific details of the date, local time and area of the UFO sightings in the regions. Two flying saucers were spotted in Ladakh, one on March 4 and another on March 25 and one in Sikkim on the night of February 19, 1968, according to the CIA report.

The UFO in Sikkim was flying “from South-east to North-west over Lachung, Lachen, Thangu, Muguthang and Chholamu”. A “thunder sound was heard in Chholamu after sighting the object”.

In Ladakh, “one white light and simultaneously two blasting sounds were heard. Also, one reddish light followed by white smoke,” was seen at 1 pm on March 4, 1968, above Chang La, Fukche and Koyul.

The one cited over Ladakh on March 4 was “following a circular path. Left a trail of smoke behind it”. Another flying saucer was spotted on the night of March 25, 1968, and it was “rocket-like” with a “white-yellow-white trail about 20 yards long at a height of 20-25,000 feet”.

While two UFOs were sighted in Nepal, one on February 19 and another on March 25, one was spotted over Thimpu in Bhutan on February 21.

One “blazing object,” was seen over Kaski in Nepal on the night of March 25, 1968. It was flashing intermittently” and “disintegrated”, the report said. “A huge metallic disc-shaped object with a six-foot base and four feet in height was found in a crater at Baltichaur, five miles NE of Pokhara,” it added.

Tags: cia, cia report, ufo, cia declassified objects
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Related Stories

Former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi (Photo: AFP)

Indira Gandhi wanted Pak to join group against Russia in 1980: CIA report

Indira sought to form a regional grouping to exert diplomatic pressure on the Soviets to confine their 'activities' to Afghanistan.
26 Jan 2017 4:10 PM
Former Indian Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi (Photo: AP)

Sweden called off Bofors probe to save Rajiv from 'embarrassment': CIA report

Declassified CIA files also say that Sweden’s investigation into bribes paid to its officials was stopped after Rajiv Gandhi made a visit.
25 Jan 2017 3:48 PM

Entertainment Gallery

Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Kangana Ranaut and others were seen at an event for the International Customs Day on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shah Rukh, Salman, Kangana, other stars sizzle at International Customs Day
Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor Khan and other Bollywood stars were snapped by photographers in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Deepika, Kareena, other stars step out in their gorgeous best
Numerous Bollywood celebrities were seen outside a restaurant in Mumbai on Republic Day. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shraddha, Arjun, Ileana, other stars celebrate Republic Day with dinner
Hrithik Roshan was seen visiting a single screen theatre, Chandan, in Mumbai on Thursday to gauge the audience response to his film 'Kaabil'. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Hrithik creates fan frenzy as he checks audience reaction to Kaabil
Bollywood stars were captured by shutterbugs at various venues in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shah Rukh, Saif, Nawazuddin, Soha-Kunal, others spread their charm
The cast of 'Kung Fu Yoga' were snapped while promoting the film at various events. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Kung Fu Yoga team gears up for release with intense promotions
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

In industry, people you’re close to want to control you: Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut
 

India vs England, 2nd T20: Combination woes for Kohli, India gear up to save series

After receiving a sound thrashing in the first T20 International at Kanpur, Virat Kohli-led India's first aim will be to keep the series alive. (Photo: AP)
 

Watch: Taylor Swift looks vampy in 'I Don't Wanna Live Forever' song featuring Zayn

Stills from the video
 

Australian Open: History beckons for Serena, Venus in the way

It will a special occasion for Serena Williams as she is unexpectedly facing Venus Williams, whom few had tipped to reach the final aged 36 and after years of illness and injury problems. (Photo: AFP)
 

Padmavati row: B’wood slams ‘heinous’ attack on Bhansali, demands action

The attack on Bhansali was also captured on camera.
 

Video: ‘Fighting UP polls to fool people,’ independent candidate tells reporters

The video of the cadidate is going viral on social media. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Jat stir: Section 144 imposed in parts of Rohtak

(Representational Image)

Demonetisation alone won't impact polls in 5 states: Congress

Senior Congress leader and former Union Finance minister P Chidambaram.

Kashmir police clear 4 km of snow to rescue stranded pregnant woman

A man checks his vehicle stuck in snow in Tangmarg, northwest of Srinagar (Photo: PTI)

Army sets up WhatsApp number for soldiers to post problems to Bipin Rawat

Army Chief Gen Bipin Rawat (Photo: PTI)

Bengaluru: I-T unearths black money deals worth Rs 200 crore post note ban

Representational Image
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham