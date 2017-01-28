 LIVE !  :  The Williams sisters have gone on to mesmerise the Tennis world, winning a total of 29 times between themselves. (Photo: AP) Australian Open final LIVE, Serena Williams takes 1st set 6-4, Venus struggles
 
Nation, Current Affairs

Sunanda death: Medical reports inconclusive; deleted chats hold key

PTI
Published Jan 28, 2017, 1:35 pm IST
Updated Jan 28, 2017, 1:42 pm IST
The team of doctors from Delhi, Chandigarh and Puducherry were studying the findings of FBI and AIIMS.
Late Sunanda Pushkar with her husband Shashi Tharoor (Photo: PTI/File)
  Late Sunanda Pushkar with her husband Shashi Tharoor (Photo: PTI/File)

New Delhi: The medical board constituted to submit a report on the death of Sunanda Pushkar, wife of Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, has failed to make any conclusions in its findings submitted to Delhi Police.

In its report submitted to the SIT, which is probing the case, the medical board, after studying the findings of FBI and AIIMS said the cause of her death is inconclusive.

"The medical board submitted its report a month back and they have failed to give any conclusive results. We have asked them to study the findings of FBI and AIIMS again to draw a conclusion," a senior police officer said.

The medical board, comprising doctors from Delhi, Chandigarh and Puducherry was formed to study the findings of FBI and AIIMS.

Police is now waiting for retrieval of deleted chats from Sunanda's phone.

In September, Sunanda's viscera samples were brought back from a FBI lab in the US by the members of a Delhi Police team probing the high profile case.

The Delhi Police had also asked the FBI lab to submit its final list of observations so that they can be produced before a medical board.

In January last year, a medical board comprising doctors from AIIMS, had given its opinion on the FBI report on her viscera samples, unanimously concluding that there was presence of anxiety drug Alprax in her stomach.

Sunanda (51) was found dead at a suite in a five-star hotel in South Delhi on the night of January 17, 2014, a day after her spat with Pakistani journalist Mehr Tarar on Twitter over her alleged affair with Tharoor.

Several persons including Tharoor have been questioned in connection with her death. Police have also conducted polygraph test on six persons, all prime witnesses in the case, including Tharoor's domestic help Narayan Singh, driver Bajrangi and Sanjay Dewan, a close friend of the couple.

In February, Tarar was questioned about her relation with the Congress leader and his wife, her fight with Sunanda over Twitter, and other issues revolving around Sunanda's death.

Tags: sunanda pushkar, poisoning, shashi tharoor
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Related Stories

Sunanda was found dead in a hotel on January 17, 2014. (Photo: PTI/FILE)

Delhi Police asks ED to probe IPL angle in Sunanda Pushkar death case

The Delhi police has written to Enforcement Directorate to probe the Kochi Tuskers IPL financial irregularities angle in the death case.
04 Oct 2016 8:36 PM
Congress leader Shashi Tharoor with his late wife Sunanda Pushkar (left) and Pakistan journalist Mehr Tarar (right) (Photo: PTI/File)

Sunanda case: Police seeks details of deleted chats of Pushkar, Tharoor

A senior journalist alleged that Tharoor had deleted messages he exchanged with Meher Tara.
26 Sep 2016 12:46 PM

Lifestyle Gallery

The Madhav Narayan festival is a month long festival where Nepalese worship goddess Swasthini and Lord Shiva. The women pray for a good husband and the others for their longevity. (Photo: AP)

Nepal celebrates Madhav Narayan festival
New York, Cambodia,Thailand and Japan celebrate the Lunar New Year in the most unique fashion. (Photos: AP)

Lunar New Year celebrations across the world
A dustbin that seems to resemble the new US president Donald Trump due to a yellow lid like his hair has sparked another photoshop battle (Photo: Twitter)

Here's what the internet did to a dustbin resembling Donald Trump
Even in the 21st century rape survivors are still blamed by sections of society. Misogynistic views about women give rise to allegations that victims put themselves in a vulnerable position because of the way they behave or dress. (Photo: Facebook)

Striking illustrations take on victim-shaming
The victim blaming and outrageous victim blaming following the Bengaluru mass molestations caused women to come out and reiterate their right to go out after dark (Photo: Facebook)

Women hit out at sexism from Hyderabad to Delhi with #IWillGoOut
Images of comparisons between crowds at Trump's and Obama's inauguration hit the social media followed by comparisons with women's march (Photo: Twitter/Facebook)

Netizens compare crowd at Trump's inauguration to other events
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

BO day 3: SRK's Raees picks up speed while Hrithik's Kaabil barely manages to survive

Shah Rukh Khan's 'Raees' has already crossed 50 crore mark at the box office.
 

Watch: Maaya’s depiction of bondage sex is a mighty bold move and exudes lust!

Stills from the trailer of 'Maaya'.
 

Australian Open final LIVE, Serena Williams takes 1st set 6-4, Venus struggles

The Williams sisters have gone on to mesmerise the Tennis world, winning a total of 29 times between themselves. (Photo: AP)
 

In industry, people you’re close to want to control you: Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut
 

India vs England, 2nd T20: Combination woes for Kohli, India gear up to save series

After receiving a sound thrashing in the first T20 International at Kanpur, Virat Kohli-led India's first aim will be to keep the series alive. (Photo: AP)
 

Watch: Taylor Swift looks vampy in 'I Don't Wanna Live Forever' song featuring Zayn

Stills from the video
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Bhansali attacked: Fringe group warns B'wood of 'doom' for insulting history

Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

Delhi: 'Abandoned' Mortar Shell found near Vasant Kunj, NSG called in

A mortal shell was found lying abandoned on Saturday in a village of Kishan Garh near Vasant Kunj, New Delhi. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Udta Punjab: Drugs worth Rs 12 crores seized besides cash, liquor

Punjab police and other agencies have seized drugs worth 12 crore rupees after the implementation of model code of conduct in the state. (Representational image)

UFOs in India? CIA report lists not 1 but 3 sightings

The CIA documented three UFO sightings in Sikkim and Ladakh in March 1968. (Photo: Pixabay/Representational)

Jat stir: Section 144 imposed in parts of Rohtak

(Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham