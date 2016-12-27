Nation, Current Affairs

Mithun Chakraborty resigns from Rajya Sabha citing health reasons

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Dec 27, 2016, 12:45 am IST
Updated Dec 27, 2016, 2:17 am IST
Mithun submitted his resignation to Rajya Sabha Chairman.
TMC member and Rajya Sabha MP Mithun Chakraborty. (Photo: PTI)
 TMC member and Rajya Sabha MP Mithun Chakraborty. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Actor-turned politician Mithun Chakraborty who was elected to the Rajya Sabha by TMC, on Monday resigned from the Upper House citing health reasons.

He has submitted his resignation to Rajya Sabha Chairman. The actor has written to the Chairman that because of his health condition he is not been able to fulfil his duty in Rajya Sabha and that is why he is relinquishing his seat, sources stated.

Gaurang Chakraborty, better known by his stage name Mithun Chakraborty, was nominated to the Rajya Sabha in January 2014 by All India Trinamul Congress, following which he became a Member of Parliament in April 2014.

Agencies quoted TMC spokesperson Derek O Brain informed the media on Monday that Chakraborty resigned from the Rajya Sabha, adding that the party wishes him good health and speedy recovery. 

Tags: mithun chakraborty, rajya sabha
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

