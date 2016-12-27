Nation, Current Affairs

Cracks visible in Opposition ahead of crucial meet on demonetisation

DECCAN CHRONICLE WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published Dec 27, 2016, 12:51 am IST
Updated Dec 27, 2016, 2:36 am IST
While the Left parties announced they are staying away, the JD(U) also gave hints that it may follow suit.
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh downplayed the plans of several parties skipping the Opposition meeting
 Congress leader Jairam Ramesh downplayed the plans of several parties skipping the Opposition meeting

New Delhi: Cracks were visible in the Opposition unity ahead of Tuesday’s meeting convened by Congress to ramp up attack on demonetisation and alleged “personal corruption” of the Prime Minister, with Left parties and JD(U) unlikely to attend it.

While the Left parties announced they are staying away, the JD(U) also gave hints that it may follow suit. Congress is part of the JD(U)-led Nitish Kumar government in Bihar. There was no immediate word from SP and BSP, while NCP’s Tariq Anwar, who was to attend, is unable to come to Delhi as he had to cancel his plans due to his mother’s death.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh downplayed the plans of several parties skipping the Opposition meeting that will be followed by a joint press conference.
He also cited local and regional compulsions for some parties not to be together on the same platform.

“Whoever comes on Tuesday will come. Those who don’t come will come next time,” said Ramesh striking a philosophical note. Ramesh said, “The biggest issue today is demonetisation and the second issue is corruption by the Prime Minister, which will be the main issues before Tuesday’s meet.”

Tags: congress, demonetisation, left parties, jd(u)
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Lifestyle Gallery

The Melanin Goddess dazzled the world of fashion this year while Indian acid attack survivor Reshma Qureshi gave hope with her appearance at NY Fashion Week, a year when people made news on the fashion circuit for good initiatives as well as the wrong reasons (Photo: AFP/Instagram/Facebook)

Yearender 2016: Making news on the ramp
While security arrangements in Europe were in place for Christmas, people across the Middle East, Pakistan and India celebrated Christmas with jubilation (Photo: AP)

Yearender 2016: Silent Night, Holy Night
2016 saw a variety of people take the internet by storm like the man who sat through a typhoon, Donald Trump, Van Gaal and the badass haw kept us busy. (Photo: Twitter/Facebook)

Yearender 2016: Best photoshop battles of the year
The year saw several memes popping up on the social media with Chatur from 3 Idiots making a comeback, people discovering their inner voice and Sonam Gupta's infidelity creating a buzz (Photo: Facebook/Twitter))

Yearender 2016: Viral memes this year
From the charming chaiwalla from Pakistan to the talented 6-year-old Chef, this was a year when social media stars lived the dream (Photo: Facebook/YouTube)

Yearender 2016: Social media trailblazers this year
The photographer makes a powerful statement by capturing images of women doing jobs which are traditionally seen as male jobs (Photo: Instagram/crismanphoto)

Inspiring photo-series shows how no job is just a 'man's work'
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Surat business tycoon organises mass-wedding for 236 fatherless brides

The event was organised by the local real estate firm P P Savani Group. (Photo: AFP)
 

Dutch woman’s daughter kidnapped, taken to India by ex-husband

Nadia. (Photo: Facebook | Humans of Amsterdam)
 

Actress Sridevi meets Jayalalithaa confidante Sasikala at Poes Garden

Sridevi had also paid tribute to Jayalalithaa by sharing an adorable picture in which she, as a child artiste, had shared screen space with her.
 

Karan used to touch me inappropriately during making of ADHM: Anushka

The actress also revealed that she was going to put a sexual harrassment case against him.
 

Ajay to play Mohanlal's role in Priyadarshan's B'wood remake of Oppam?

Ajay, who was last seen in his self-helmed ‘Shivaay,’ will next be seen alongside Emraan Hashmi in Milan Luthria’s ‘Badshaaho’.
 

R Ashwin turns father for 2nd time, wife Prithi announces it wittily

R Ashwin became father for the second time after his wife Prithi Ashwin delivered a baby girl in Chennai. (Photo: PTI / BCCI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Hyderabad: Police patrol cars, places of worship add to woes

The campaign ‘Horn Not Ok Please’ had the support of the Hyderabad traffic police and IT minister K.T. Rama Rao.

5 held in Hyderabad ATM cash fraud

(Representational Image)

Campaign fails, Hyderabad is on honking-spree

The campaign ‘Horn Not Ok Please’ had the support of the Hyderabad traffic police and IT minister K.T. Rama Rao.

Misuse of a secure browser

The dark-net browser Tor (The Onion Router).

Hyderabad: NIA charge-sheets put forth preachers’ role

(Representational Image) (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2016 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham