Cracks visible in Opposition ahead of crucial meet on demonetisation

New Delhi: Cracks were visible in the Opposition unity ahead of Tuesday’s meeting convened by Congress to ramp up attack on demonetisation and alleged “personal corruption” of the Prime Minister, with Left parties and JD(U) unlikely to attend it.

While the Left parties announced they are staying away, the JD(U) also gave hints that it may follow suit. Congress is part of the JD(U)-led Nitish Kumar government in Bihar. There was no immediate word from SP and BSP, while NCP’s Tariq Anwar, who was to attend, is unable to come to Delhi as he had to cancel his plans due to his mother’s death.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh downplayed the plans of several parties skipping the Opposition meeting that will be followed by a joint press conference.

He also cited local and regional compulsions for some parties not to be together on the same platform.

“Whoever comes on Tuesday will come. Those who don’t come will come next time,” said Ramesh striking a philosophical note. Ramesh said, “The biggest issue today is demonetisation and the second issue is corruption by the Prime Minister, which will be the main issues before Tuesday’s meet.”