Nation, Current Affairs

Uttam fine-tunes Akrosh Divas plan; TRS, TD keep away from Nov 28 bandh

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Nov 27, 2016, 1:30 am IST
Updated Nov 27, 2016, 1:32 am IST
Reddy says party will stage protests across the state, including forming human chain in front of RBI branch in Hyderabad.
TS Congress president Uttam Kumar Reddy
Hyderabad: The T-Congress has decided to hold a state-wide agitation on November 28 ‘Akrosh Divas’ to protest against the hardships caused to the common man due to demonetisation of Rs 500 and Rs 1000 currency notes.

The ruling TRS and the TD have decided not to support the nation-wide bandh on Monday. TPCC Chief Uttam Kumar Reddy said the party will stage protests across the state, including forming a human chain in front of RBI branch in Hyderabad, to highlight the suffering of the common man due to demonetisation.

Mr Reddy reviewed the plan of action with senior party leaders K. Jana Reddy, Mohd Ali Shabbir, V. Hanumantha Rao, Ponnala Lakshmaiah, legislators and others.
“There will be rallies, black flag demonstrations and burning of effigies of the Centre in response to the call by the AICC,” Mr Reddy said.
Elsewhere, TS TD leader Ravula Chandrasekhar Reddy launched a scathing attack on Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, especially the pomp that went with the housewarming ceremony of the CM’s new official bungalow at Begumpet.
 “KCR feels construction of palatial official bungalow is equal to construction of 2BHK houses for the poor,” he said.


Meanwhile, TS BJP president K. Laxman said that the Congress has no moral right to talk about black money. “Congress backed black money hoarders all through. It has no moral right to criticise the NDA government,” he said.

Tags: akrosh divas, uttam kumar reddy
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

