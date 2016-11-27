 LIVE !  :  Parthiv Patel has looked very comfortable out on the pitch. (Photo: BCCI) Live | Ind vs Eng, 3rd Test, Day 2: Patel out, England get important breakthrough
 
Nation, Current Affairs

Punjab: Armed men in police uniform break into jail, free Khalistan chief

ANI
Published Nov 27, 2016, 11:07 am IST
Updated Nov 27, 2016, 11:44 am IST
Harminder Singh Mintoo took over Khalistan Liberation Front in 2009 defecting from Babbar Khalsa International.
Khalistan Liberation Force (KLF) chief and noted terrorist Harminder Singh Mintoo (Photo: file)
 Khalistan Liberation Force (KLF) chief and noted terrorist Harminder Singh Mintoo (Photo: file)

Nabha: Khalistan Liberation Force (KLF) chief and noted terrorist Harminder Singh Mintoo and four other prisoners escaped from Punjab's Nabha Jail on Sunday after 10 armed men broke into the jail and helped the prisoners top escape.

The four prisoners who escaped along Mintoo are Gurpreet Singh, Vicky Gondra, Nitin Deol and Vikramjeet Singh.

The incident happened early in the morning, when the armed men wearing police uniforms fired over 100 rounds at the jail authorities.

The Punjab Police are now at spot to assess the situation, even as the probe has been initiated.

The dreaded militant Mintoo, was arrested by Punjab police from Delhi's IGI airport on November 2014 when he was on his way back from Thailand.

The 47-year-old is wanted in 10 terror-related cases, including the 2008 attack on Sirsa-based Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh and 2010 recovery of explosives at Halwara Air Force station.

Mintoo took over the KLF in 2009 after he had defected from Wadhawa Singh-led Babbar Khalsa International (BKI).

He is wanted for plotting killings of three Punjab Shiv Sena leaders. He also planted Improvised Explosive Devices at Halwara Air Force station near Ludhiana in 2010.

Tags: jail break, khalistan liberation force, nabha jail, harminder singh mintoo

Sports Gallery

Ashwin can end 2016 as the highest wicket-taker in Tests for this year. (Photo: AFP)

Top 5 Test wicket-takers of 2016
India managed to wrap-up the England innings after Lunch, on the last day fo the fifth Test. (Photo: AP)

India vs England: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test
The historic result came in front of a packed house at one of America's most iconic sporting venues -- after eight years of legislative wrangling finally saw the state of New York lift its long-running ban of professional MMA in April. (Photo: AP)

UFC: Conor McGregor bags 2nd title, creates history
While England coach Trevor Bayliss has suggested there are good players in the Indian side in addition to Virat Kohli and R Ashwin, the duo’s performance will play a big role in determining the future of the series. Here are six cricketers to watch out for from the five-match Test series. (Photo: BCCI)

India vs England: 6 players to watch out for in Test series
Bengaluru FC scripted history on Wednesday as they became the first Indian side to enter AFC Cup final. (Photo: Bengaluru FC)

AFC Cup: Bengaluru FC create history at Kanteerava Stadium
P V Sindhu, John Abraham, Nita Ambani, Sachin Tendulkar, Abhishek Bachchan, M S Dhoni and Jacqueline Fernandez during the opening ceremony of the Indian Super League (ISL).

ISL opening ceremony: PV Sindhu, MS Dhoni, Sachin grace the stage
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Video: 13-year-old boy with largest Afro ends up in record books

Tyler was inspired to grow his Afro after seeing a photo of his father as a young boy in the 1970s (Photo: YouTube)
 

Forget patchup, Ranbir-Kat haven't uttered a word to each other since separation

Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif in their happy days.
 

Too hot! Katrina Kaif’s having a gala time in Maldives with Manish Malhotra

Manish Malhotra shared the pictures on his Instagram account.
 

Watch: Ravindra Jadeja surprises one and all with mystery ball

Ravindra Jadeja was one of the best bowlers on the first day, picking up a couple of wickets. (Photo: BCCI)
 

Those sexually assaulting women should be castrated, says Meera Jasmine

Meera Jasmine
 

Giving in to pre-release nervousness, Aamir Khan starts smoking again?

Aamir Khan
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Mann ki Baat: Modi bats for cashless economy, urges India to enter digital world

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo:PTI)

Wasted opportunity?: Indo-Pak talks on sidelines of Heart of Asia unlikely

Pakistan Prime Minister's Adviser on Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz. (Photo: AFP)

Castro, Indira's meet was of a bear hug and strong message

Fidel Castro hugging Indira Gandhi in 1983 in New Delhi (Photo: Congress archives)

Narendra Modi for change in the quality of police forces

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: PTI)

Karnataka: IAS officer Ravi was infatuated with Sindhuri, says CBI

Soon after IAS officer D.K. Ravi’s suicide, several organisations held protests demanding a CBI inquiry into his death
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2016 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham