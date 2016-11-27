Note ban won’t hit farmers, says Amit Shah

Tadepalligudem: Accusing the Opposition of carrying out a false ‘propaganda’, BJP national president Amit Shah on Saturday said that demonetisation will help the farmers and the downtrodden sections in general.

“The farming community will not suffer any losses, he said, addressing a ‘Rythu Maha Sabha’, organised by the party at the Air Fields Grounds here on Saturday.

The BJP chief said that there was no truth to the Oppositions ‘propaganda’ that the note ban decision will leave farmers in the doldrums.

“The demonetisation decision taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is aimed at curbing black money and it will not harm farmers or the common man or woman,” he asserted, adding that every decision taken by the NDA government during the past 2.5 years has been pro-farmer.

“All those closed urea factories were reopened by the government, and there has been no shortage of fertilizers during NDA rule. Neem coated urea has been introduced to check black marketing and diversion of fertilizers,” he said.

Amit Shah said that the PM’s Crop Insurance Scheme was introduced to save farmers from ruin in case of floods or drought. He said that soil health cards have been issued to farmers and all efforts were being made to help them with latest farm technologies.

He said that the PM was making all efforts to ensure all-round development of India and AP, especially welfare of farmers. The BJP chief also found fault with the Opposition, alleging that it was criticising every move taken by the PM.

“For the first time, the NDA government has given a befitting reply to Pakistan by conducting surgical strikes, after the attack on our jawan in Uri sector of Kashmir,” he said. Amit Shah said that due to recommendations of the 14th Finance Commission, Special Category Status couldn’t be granted to AP, and added that the NDA government had overcome this by giving a special package.

The BJP chief said that the revenue deficit of Rs 22,000 crore would be released to AP by the Centre soon.