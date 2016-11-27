Karnataka’s Rupak Kumar Dutta to become CBI chief?

Bengaluru: A crucial meeting in New Delhi on November 28 (Monday) on the selection of the new Director of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) will decide on who will be the next head of the police force in Karnataka after the incumbent HoPF and Director General & Inspector General of Police (DG&IGP) Om Prakash demits office on January 31, 2017. The incumbent CBI Director, Anil Sinha, is scheduled to retire on Dec 2 after completing his two-year tenure as the head of India’s premier investigating agency.

In contention for the top post is Special Director, CBI, Rupak Kumar Dutta of 1981 batch of Karnataka cadre, who was promoted as Special Director in July last year. Prior to that, he was holding the post of additional director in the CBI and looked after Anti-Corruption (HQ) Zone. Mr Dutta, however, faces competition from DG, Indo-Tibetan Border Police Krishna Chowdhary, of 1979 batch of IPS (Bihar cadre).

If Mr Dutta, who is the senior-most IPS officer in the State is picked for the most coveted post by the selection committee, which is headed by the Prime Minister and comprises two other members – the Chief Justice of India and the leader of the Opposition party – then it would leave four contenders for the post of DG&IGP in Karnataka.

In contention for the police chief’s post here are DGP, Internal Security Division Neelmani Raju of 1983 batch of IPS, followed by DGP, Criminal Investigation Department H.C. Kishore Chandra, DGP & Commandant General, Home guards M.N. Reddi and DGP, Training Prem Shankar Meena, all from the 1984 batch of IPS.

“All eyes are now on New Delhi. It will be a different scenario if Mr Dutta misses the bus. The appointment of the next CBI Director will decide the fate of the next DG&IGP in the state,” said a top officer on condition of anonymity.