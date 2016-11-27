 LIVE !  :  Ben Stokes picked up the important wicket of Virat Kohli. (Photo: PTI) Live | Ind vs Eng, 3rd Test, Day 2: England dismiss Kohli, India in trouble
 
Had reforms been done earlier, farmers would not have suffered: Modi

ANI
Published Nov 27, 2016, 2:18 pm IST
Updated Nov 27, 2016, 4:24 pm IST
He also took potshots at the united Oppn saying, 'We are trying to end graft, Oppn is concerned about bharat bandh'.
Kushinagar (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Nov. 27 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday alleged that the Samajwadi Party-led Uttar Pradesh Government is not interested in the welfare of the farmers and urged it to implement the Prime Minister Fasal Beema Yojana.

Prime Minister Modi asserted that his government is dedicated to the poor, farmers, scheduled castes and scheduled tribes.

"If we would have brought change in lives of farmers, India wouldn't have been facing problems. Strong farmers and villages add strength to India. My government is dedicated to the poor, to the farmers and scheduled castes and scheduled tribes," the Prime Minister said while addressing the BJP's Parivartan rally here.

Urging Akhilesh Yadav-led government to implement the Prime Minister Fasal Beema Yojana, Prime Minister Modi said the scheme ensures minimum premium and maximum insurance.

"Want to tell Uttar Pradesh Government that if they have time and are concerned about the farmers of the state, then implement Prime Minister Fasal Beema Yojana. This ensures minimum premium and maximum insurance. But I don't think the Uttar Pradesh Government will be able to do anything.they are not interested," he added.

"The people here have gone through many troubles. They say, if the person who gives is powerful then why the need to ask? We are not powerful, we are sevaks. You, the people are givers, I have come here to pay the debts. The people of sugar mills came to me to ask for a package (financial). This is an old habit, but Modi is new. I told them I will give them whatever they need. Then sent my officers to inquire the debts these sugar mill owners owe the farmers. I told the money will not be given to mill owners, but directly to the farmers, in their bank accounts," the Prime Minister said.

Asserting that when his government took charge the cane farmers were owed Rs. 12,000 crore, Prime Minister Modi said it made efforts to ensure they got paid in time, adding that their dues have been cleared to an extent.

Tags: narendra modi, up elections, demonetisation

