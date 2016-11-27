Nation, Current Affairs

Demonetisation: Tax evaders may not find political parties an option

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | CH V M KRISHNA RAO
Published Nov 27, 2016, 1:22 am IST
Updated Nov 27, 2016, 1:22 am IST
Floating a political party to ‘whitewash’ cash is easy, but under existing laws, an individual can't float party overnight.
However, if an ‘association’ of 100-plus tax evaders come together to float a political party, the law cannot stop them. (Photo: Representational Image)
 However, if an ‘association’ of 100-plus tax evaders come together to float a political party, the law cannot stop them. (Photo: Representational Image)

Hyderabad: Understandably, among the many debates going on since after the demonetisation announcement by Prime Minister Narendra Modi are how tax evaders may be able to escape the objective of the note ban by turning ‘black money’ into white.

The possibility of someone circumventing the stated objective of demonetisation by floating a political party or using existing ones to convert black money into white is among the topics being discussed widely.

Though these propositions may seem farfetched, the existing laws governing political parties and their functioning do give a scope for this. However, under the existing laws, an individual cannot float a political party overnight. He or she needs a minimum of 100 electors to do so.

However, if an ‘association’ of 100-plus tax evaders come together to float a political party, the law cannot stop them. Nevertheless, pumping in their money to the account of this newly-floated political party and turn it ‘white’ after a few months is debatable.

The second option for a tax evader would be to make ‘contributions’ to any political party in ‘packages’ of less than Rs 20,000, any number of times. Political parties need not give account for, or reveal the source of, donations lower than Rs 20,000 to either the Election Commission or the Income Tax department.

The latest details, made available by the Association for Democratic Reforms, of the contributions received by political parties give a glimpse of how the system works. Unknown sources of income of national parties: The Contribution Statements, submitted by political parties declaring names and other details of donors contributing above Rs 20,000 are the only known sources of income.

Incomes declared in the I-T returns, but without revealing the source of income from donations below `20,000 are the unknown sources of income by political parties. These include sale of coupons, relief funds, miscellaneous income, voluntary contributions, contribution from meetings etc. The details of donors of such contributions are not available in public domain.

A whopping Rs 1,130 crore, (income specified in the I-T returns whose sources are unknown) is about 60 per cent of the total income of parties. Nationalist Congress Party is the only party that did not receive donations below Rs 20,000 during financial year 2014-15.

However, Bahujan Samaj Party claims that it did not receive any donation above Rs 20,000, hence no details of donations are in public domain. The BJP declared the highest total income and highest income from donations above Rs 20,000 of Rs 434 crore (50 per cent of the donations) from donors whose details are unavailable. The CPM declared that of the `59.275 crore it received, only 6 per cent came from donors whose details are declared in the donations report.

Tags: demonetisation, political party
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

Related Stories

These issues among others were raised during the pre-Budget meeting between Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, industry chambers and exporters.

Demonetisation to impact economy in short term: India Inc

It is suggested that the government accelerate PSU disinvestment; reduce corporate tax to 18 per cent including all surcharges and cess.
26 Nov 2016 8:50 PM
Approximately 28 per cent traders are experiencing declines of 30-60 per cent and those in this category include traders of automobile, computers, mobile phones, garments, etc.

Demonetisation hits traders; almost 90 per cent witness decline in business

In the survey conducted, around 8000 citizens were requested to visit their local market, speak to traders and small retailers.
26 Nov 2016 10:37 AM

Lifestyle Gallery

Photographer Adrian Sommeling uses his incredible photo manipulation skills to bring the fantasy world in his mind to life. His son often plays a central character in these imaginative scenes. (Photo: Instagram/ @adrian_sommeling)

Digital artist photoshops son into surreal scenarios
Santa Claus, giant cartoon balloons and whimsical floats were protected by sand-filled dump trucks and bomb-sniffing dogs as the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade wound its way through the streets of Manhattan under heavy security. (Photo: AP)

Revellers flock to the Thanksgiving Parade 2016 in New York
Christmas markets are street market linked to the celebration of Christmas during the four weeks of Advent. One such market has already opened to visitors in Germany. (Photo: AP)

Visitors get in the festive spirit at Germany's Christmas market
Six major traditional festivals of Japan's northeastern region of Tohoku were showcased to Tokyoites and tourists during the new two-day Shintora festival. (Photo: AP)

Locals and tourists revel at Tokyo's Shintora festival
The holiday marks the end of the forty day mourning period after the anniversary of the 7th century martyrdom of Imam Hussein, the Prophet Muhammad's grandson (Photo: AP)

Millions walk from Najaf to Karbala in Iraq for Arbaeen pilgrimage
The Boudhanath Stupa was purified after being damaged in the 2015 earthquake, and will open for public on Nov. 22nd (Photo: AP)

Boudhanath Stupa in Nepal unveiled after restoration
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Big B, Varun, Raveena pay tribute to 26/11 victims and martyrs on anniversary

The then ATS chief Hemant Karkare, Army Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, Mumbai's Additional Police Commissioner Ashok Kamte and Senior Police Inspector Vijay Salaskar were among those killed in the attack.
 

Box office: Alia Bhatt-Shah Rukh’s Dear Zindagi takes a good opening on day one

A still from 'Dear Zindagi'.
 

Video: Smriti Irani pays Rs 100 to cobbler for getting slippers repaired

Union minister Smriti Irani getting her slippers repaired (Photo: Twitter)
 

Exclusive! Is Sana Khan dating her Wajah Tum Ho director Vishal Pandya?

'Wajah Tum Ho' is all set to relase on December 2.
 

Watch: Virat Kohli sledges Ben Stokes during Mohali Test

Kohli’s aggressive style of cricket has helped India gain a 1-0 lead in the five-match series against England. (Photo: BCCI)
 

Snapped: Anushka Sharma spends time with Virat Kohli in Chandigarh before match

The picture shared on Twitter by @VirushkaWorld and the picture of Anushka while leaving for Chandigarh.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Prohibition Act: Quit drinking or leave Bihar, says Nitish Kumar

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. (Photo: PTI)

Pakistan pleaded to stop firing: Manohar Parrikar

Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar (Photo:PTI)

Spar over judges’ strength: CJI says 500 posts vacant, law minister disagrees

Chief Justice of India T S Thakur with Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad and Minister of State in Prime Minister's Office (PMO) Jitendra Singh at the All India Conference of the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

Courts can give orders but governance must remain with those elected: Govt

Chief Justice of India T S Thakur with Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad and Minister of State in Prime Minister's Office (PMO) Jitendra Singh at the All India Conference of the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

Judiciary to watch organs of state don't exceed ‘lakshman rekha’: CJI TS Thakur

Chief Justice of India T S Thakur with Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad arrives for the All India Conference of the central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2016 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham